News 23 May 2018

On a recent edition of the E&C Pod of Awesomeness, Edge and Christian had a question and answer segment with their listeners.

One of the questions discussed was the possibility of the WWE having an offseason and the iconic former tag team would weigh in on the debate. (h/t to Wrestling Inc.)

It is definitely a subject that Edge and Christian can answer with confidence, as they have a combined 38 years of professional wrestling experience. Unfortunately, both of their careers were cut short due to injury as Edge retired in 2011 and Christian in 2014.

If the WWE were to have an offseason, that would mean that the entire company would stop the show for weeks or months at a time.

When discussing if this is something the WWE should do, but Edge and Christian were in agreement that it just isn't feasible with this particular business.

Christian would say the following regarding if the WWE should have an offseason:

"I feel like you can't do that. I mean, you can't just stop WWE. It is an entertainment company. It puts on a live show every week and prides itself for being out there and working."

He believed that the way the WWE handles it now by giving certain wrestlers time off at certain points of the year; while keeping the show going, is the best way to do things. "You can't just stop the show for a certain amount of time."

Edge would add the following to the conversation:

"I mean, there's just so many different things that go through it. Yeah, it sounds great on paper and all of those things, but you have TV contracts---there's so many different layers to this thing that the regular person doesn't think of that factor into this decision. Comparing it to any sporting league, or band that has an album cycle, it's just different than that."

Anyone who closely follows professional wrestling knows that the majority of the talent is on the road a good 300 days out of the year.

I agree with Edge and Christian to where there isn't a way to stop completely for any given time period.

If it was financially feasible, I feel like there could be an offseason from the WWE Live events to give the WWE Superstars more time off with their families, but with the television and pay per view events, having the whole company shut down for a period of time just wouldn't work.