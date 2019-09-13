WWE News: Edge comments on top NXT stars and possibility of 'Wednesday Night Wars'

Edge is certainly looking forward to Wednesday nights

In the brand new episode of the E&C Pod of Awesomeness, Edge and Christian discussed the talents that will steal the spotlight when NXT goes live on the USA Network from next week. The former WWE Tag Team Champions also shared their views on a potential viewership war between WWE's NXT and AEW as both the shows will be broadcasted on Wednesdays.

The Top 5 NXT Superstars

Edge and Christian came up with various names while answering a fan who had asked about the top 5 NXT stars that have the potential to become even bigger names when the show moves to the USA Network. They mentioned the current NXT Champion Adam Cole and his Undisputed Era, Johnny Gargano, Matt Riddle and the former NXT Champion Tommaso Ciampa, who is set to make his return soon.

While talking about the potential female athletes from NXT that will steal the show, Edge added:

I think Shayna Baszler. I also think Rhea Ripley can be massive if she comes over all the time and I honestly, here's another person that I don't understand how she isn't already on either RAW, SmackDown or NXT, outside of just NXT UK is Toni Storm, cause to me, there's..it's just all upside.

Oh, and obviously, we have Velveteen Dream. Dude, that guy's just money.

Potential Wednesday Night Wars

Edge and Christian also discussed how both NXT and AEW managed to have their weekly shows on Wednesdays. They also commented on Wednesdays becoming "the night" for fans, as it will feature more wrestling than any other day of the week. The WWE Hall of Famer said:

I'm really looking forward to Wednesday nights. It's gonna be fun.

NXT has been exclusive to the WWE Network since its inception but it will be going live on the USA Network on 18th September. On the other hand, the up and coming wrestling promotion, AEW, will have their weekly events on TNT from October 2. The scenario paves the way for a ratings war between the two companies and the fans are more than excited to play their part in this.