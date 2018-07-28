WWE News: Edge criticises Bobby Lashley and Roman Reigns after their match on Raw

Roman Reigns and Bobby Lashley battled it out for a Universal Title Match against Brock Lesnar

What's the story?

Roman Reigns and Bobby Lashley met yet again on this week's episode of Monday Night Raw to determine Brock Lesnar's challenger for the WWE Universal Championship at SummerSlam. Roman triumphed, which means 'The Big Dog' will be facing 'The Beast' on the 2018 SummerSlam card.

The Rated-R Superstar, Edge, however, had criticism for both Lashley and Reigns. He spoke about them on the E&C's Pod Of Awesomeness podcast (H/T Wrestling Inc).

In case you didn't know...

WWE Hall of Famer Adam 'Edge' Copeland is one of the most decorated stars in the history of WWE. He has found success in every sphere of his wrestling career. He pioneered tag team and TLC matches early on in his career, partnering with Christian against the Hardy Boyz and the Dudley Boyz. His solo career was nothing to be looked down on either, holding the Intercontinental title six times in his career.

The Ultimate Opportunist's later career saw him rise from the ranks of the tag team and mid-card division to the upper echelons of WWE. His feuds with John Cena and the Undertaker were delightful to behold.

Unfortunately, he had to retire due to a neck injury very early in his career, leaving the fans shocked and inconsolable. He continued to be a presence backstage in WWE, with his shows with Christian.

The heart of the matter

While Christian praised Reigns and Lashley for their bout on Raw, Edge had one criticism for both the WWE stars. He said that he did not believe that Lashley could be 'mean' when looking at his face. According to him, that one added component would make Lashley's character far more believable.

"When he sets up for anything I don't believe it. When I look at him -- wow. Then I look at his face and I don't buy it. I know that sounds like a knock and Bobby's a great guy but that to me, has always been the missing ingredient. It's just that level of, 'mmm I don't really feel like you want to tear this person's head off. That's also the knock on Reigns sometimes too."

He said that Reigns had the same flaw in his character at times.

As a WWE star, it is important to put on a performance that is believable for the fans. This includes facial expressions and body language in the ring. According to Edge's expert opinion, both Bobby Lashley and Roman Reigns lack this critical part in their character.

What's next?

Edge was an expert at making the audience believe him. He looked like an utter maniac when building up for the Spear, and played the crowd in a manner very few other stars can.

Roman Reigns is now set to face Lesnar on the 19th of August at the SummerSlam pay-per-view for the Universal Title.

You can see the two square off on Raw here:

What do you think of Edge's insight into the component lacking from the characters of Lashley and Reigns? Leave your thoughts in the comments below.

