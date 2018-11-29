WWE News: Edge Interview, Talks About Two Top WWE Superstars!

WWE Hall of Famer Edge Discusses Two Top WWE Superstars In An Interview With Sports Illustrated

WWE Hall of Famer and multi-time WWE Champion Edge recently had an interview with Sports Illustrated to discuss two top WWE Superstars in the WWE today.

Edge, along with longtime best friend and tag team partner Christian, recently brought back their hit comedy sketch show: "The Edge and Christian Show" for Season Two on the WWE Network. Season Two made its debut after Monday Night RAW on November 26th. Sadly, Edge's mother passed away the following day. She has made a handful of appearances with Edge on WWE television in the past.

Edge conducted an interview with Sports Illustrated where he discussed Roman Reigns and his battle with Leukemia, among other topics. You may read the full interview here

"I had to retire due to injury, but in this case, we're talking life or death. This is leukemia, a thing you don't expect to hear from a guy who is in the prime of his career and looks like a superhero. The first thing I felt when I heard the news was sad, but I don't think Roman wants people to feel that way."

"I feel for him, but the best thing he can do is surround himself with his family, and that's what he's doing. As long as he gets healthy, who cares if he ever wrestles again? I watched him on Raw and thought that moment had to be really, really difficult, but he handled it with poise and class."

Edge was also asked about Becky Lynch, Charlotte Flair and the "Cutting Edge" segment from SmackDown 1000.

"It's always great to pop back, but I want to further a storyline. I don't want to just come back and do a comedy backstage skit. I can't physically put someone over, but I can feel very confident in my ability to tell a story through a promo. That's what Mick Foley does when he comes back, and that's what I want to do. So when I heard I was with Becky and Charlotte, they have one of the best stories in wrestling, and I knew I could help further their story along."

You can catch Edge, along with Christian, every week on the WWE Network for Season Two of "The Edge and Christian Show", Monday night at 11 PM (EST) following RAW.