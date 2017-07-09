WWE News: Edge makes a hilarious joke on "Great Balls Of Fire" PPV name

The Rated-R Superstar cracks a hilarious joke, and we can all agree with it!

by Rohit Nath News 09 Jul 2017, 16:58 IST

Brock Lesnar defends his Universal Championship against Samoa Joe

What’s the story?

WWE Hall Of Famer Edge joked around about the Great Balls Of Fire PPV name in the most hilarious manner on his podcast E&C’s Pod Of Awesomeness.

In case you didn’t know...

Edge retired in 2011 after being forced to do so by Vince McMahon himself. Years of injuries had caught up to him, and he retired as World Heavyweight Champion. He was inducted into the Hall Of Fame a year later, headlining the class of 2012.

He has since had a career in acting, and a few months ago, he started a podcast with his best friend and former WWE star, Christian, titled E&C’s Pod Of Awesomeness. The two have landed high-profile guests, such as UFC Light Heavyweight Champion Daniel Cormier, Charlotte Flair, Eric Young, The Revival, Goldberg, Shane McMahon, and more.

The heart of the matter

Regarding the upcoming RAW PPV name, The Rated-R Superstar Edge had the following to say:

Before we go any further for how stoked I am for Joe vs. Brock, I gotta mention again this pay-per-view name is just brutal. I mean, come on. It's a great song, I'm a fan of Jerry Lee Lewis, I appreciate everything he did, dancing on pianos, setting them on fire, he was a trendsetter, he was a groundbreaker; that song was from the 50s, I don't know if it needs to be the name of a pay-per-view. I picture just flaming testicles now when I hear that. And then when you see the logo for it it just looks like flaming testicle

Edge and Christian are known for their brash, random sense of humour, so it was more or less just Edge poking fun at the name and nothing more.

What’s next?

Edge will continue his podcast with Christian while WWE gets ready for the Great Balls Of Fire PPV, which will take place on 9 July 2017 in Dallas, Texas.

Author’s Take

Edge has a great sense of humour and he just spoke what everyone else had in the mind when it came to the name Great Balls Of Fire.

However, all jokes aside, despite having one of the worst PPV names in WWE history, the card is absolutely stacked and is one to be excited about, especially Roman Reigns vs Braun Strowman and Brock Lesnar vs Samoa Joe.

