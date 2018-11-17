WWE News: Edge praises two top WWE stars

The Rated-R Superstar has been keeping his eyes on two of the WWE's top performers

What's the story?

Though he's long since retired, WWE Hall of Famer Edge certainly hasn't shied away from the product. The multi-time world champion, alongside his best friend Christian, can be heard talking about all things wrestling on The E&C Pod of Awesomeness. In fact, earlier this week, the Rated-R Superstar pinpointed two main roster talents who have captured his curiosity.

In case you didn't know...

In recent months, both Raw and SmackDown have changed focus a bit in regards to what stars they're focusing on. Since August, SmackDown Live has put all their chips on current SmackDown Women's Champion Becky Lynch.

The Lass Kicker has garnered a reaction from the WWE Universe rarely seen, regardless of gender. Though she'll be missing out on her Champion vs Champion match at WWE Survivor Series, the fanbase is still thoroughly behind her.

On the Raw brand, the Sinister Scotsman Drew McIntyre has really picked up a lot of momentum lately. Though he hasn't picked up any singles gold since leaving NXT, he and Dolph Ziggler have both reignited their careers on Monday nights thanks to a change in attitude.

McIntyre has been feuding with Raw's top guys since making his main roster return, taking on Dean Ambrose, Seth Rollins, Roman Reigns, and his latest target, Braun Strowman.

The heart of the matter

During an interview with the New York Post, Edge discussed why he'd never return to the ring, his role on the hit TV show Vikings, and how someone like Chris Jericho has managed to reinvent himself consistently throughout the years.

However, when asked which WWE Superstars have caught his eye, the Ultimate Opportunist gave a nod to Becky Lynch and Drew McIntyre.

"I've been kind of touting Becky [Lynch] for a while, just from the kind of organic reaction she's gotten from the audience. They want her as the focal point of the division, and it was very, very obvious and thankfully they listened and allowed it to happen".

Edge lauded McIntyre's mentality stating:

"I really like watching [Drew] McIntyre right now. I think he's reinvented himself. I've always really liked Drew and it's great to see him come back with the right mentality and get this opportunity because he has that mentality."

What's next?

Drew McIntyre and Becky Lynch have been universally praised throughout 2018 by Hall of Famers and critics alike, not to mention the incredible crowd reaction they've been able to elicit. Both of these superstars have found themselves at the top of their respective divisions, and will surely continue to skyrocket over the next year as we get closer to WrestleMania.

