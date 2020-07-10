Edge reveals if he is asked to do wrestling moves for movie and TV fight scenes

Edge believes that each movie or television project is different

Edge co-stars in Money Plane with Kelsey Grammer, Thomas Jane and Denise Richards

Edge in Money Plane (Pic Source: Screen Rant/Money Plane)

Edge is enjoying a return to professional wrestling after being out of the business for nearly a decade. During that hiatus, he turned his attention to acting and scored some significant roles over the years in shows like CW's The Flash, Vikings, and Haven. ScreenRant caught up with Edge (Adam Copeland) to talk about his latest release, Money Plane.

Edge says wrestling moves in TV and Movies depend on the project

Edge was asked about when filming a fight scene if the fight coordinator tries to get him to incorporate signature wrestling moves during those scenes. He said:

(Laughs) It depends on the project, I guess. For Money Plane, it could have worked! Because of the tongue-in-cheek aspect, I think it could have worked. For Vikings? No. I'm not gonna hit a spear, or body slam. Not there. I think it depends from project to project. If it can add an element for the fans watching, to go, "Oh, awesome!" And it would fit? Great! So I'd be open to that. Like I said, I think it could have been Money Plane. But it's kind of impossible within the confines of the cockpit, you know? With an actor... who's six foot six.

In summary, Edge believes that it depends on the project and the type of film that he would be currently shooting.

Money Plane is currently available on all digital platforms.