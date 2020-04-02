WWE News - Edge reveals the defining moment of his initial run

The Rated-R Superstar also disclosed what the fans should expect from his match against Randy Orton.

WrestleMania X-Seven is termed as one of the best WrestleManias in WWE history.

Edge

19 years ago, on this day, WWE hosted WrestleMania 17 from the Reliant Astrodome in Houston, Texas, in front of nearly 68,000 fans in attendance. It is considered to be one of the best pro-wrestling shows of all time owing to some of the incredible matches that were showcased on the event.

One such match featured Edge & Christian, The Hardy Boyz and The Dudley Boyz in a triple threat Tables, Ladders, and Chairs match for the WWE Tag Team Championships. It was perhaps the most brutal tag team match in WWE till that time and helped in defining the careers of everyone involved in that battle. Towards the end of the match, Edge speared Jeff Hardy from the top of the ladder and as Jim Ross described, The Charismatic Enigma was "broken, smacked down in half".

Recalling the moment earlier today, The Rated-R Superstar termed it as the defining part of his initial stint in WWE. He also promised that his Last Man Standing match against Randy Orton at WrestleMania 36 will define his 'second chapter' in the promotion.

Here’s an alternate view of “that spear” with @JEFFHARDYBRAND which happened 19 years ago today at WrestleMania 17. It came define the first chapter of my career. At WrestleMania 36 I define the second chapter vs @RandyOrton #LastManStanding pic.twitter.com/hOLbzKWagq — Adam (Edge) Copeland (@EdgeRatedR) April 2, 2020

WWE WrestleMania 36

Edge had to retire in 2011 owing to a severe neck injury. The WWE Hall of Famer returned to in-ring competition earlier this year, as a surprise entrant in the 30-man Royal Rumble match. His performance proved that The Rated-R Superstar has 'still got it'.

The Rumble match planted the seeds for this ongoing rivalry with Randy Orton and the two are set to collide at WrestleMania 36. Considering Edge's tweet, it seems that he is ready to go to any extent to make an example out of The Viper and we need to be prepared to witness a brutal affair at 'The Show of Shows'.