WWE News: Edge talks about NXT's move to the USA Network

Matthew Serocki FOLLOW ANALYST News 70 // 24 Aug 2019, 11:04 IST

The Rated R Superstar recently made his presence felt by spearing Elias at SummerSlam.

Edge was one of the WWE Hall Of Famer to make an impact at SummerSlam this year. Instead of being part of the audience, he made a surprise appearance at the Biggest Party Of The Party to do what everyone else does when Elias is performing in the ring - shut him up.

While speaking on his Edge and Christian Podcast of Awesomeness, the WWE Legend spoke about what's been making a lot of news in WWE recently - NXT's move to the USA Network.

The Hall Of Famer said that he thought the move makes NXT a third brand while he also agrees that the one-hour format has worked best inside the yellow brand's framework. Wrestletalk.com carried transcripts of his comments.

A Former Champion's Opinion

Everyone has an opinion on the move of NXT from current to former Superstars to wrestlers not even currently associated with WWE. But due to his ongoing status as a beloved former Superstar who's career was cut way too short because of injuries, any time Edge shows up or says something about the current product, it's worth listening to.

“I think that finally makes it feel to everyone, like it is now a third brand. It’s not this, ‘Are you going up to the main roster?’ Cause we’ve talked about that, I’ve never liked that, you’ve never liked that. To me, it’s a lateral shift, but now it really solidifies that idea.”

Among the biggest differences, he noted was the idea that things would now be live for NXT talent and that it was easier to keep the focus on one hour of wrestling as opposed to two or even three hours of action.

“What will be interesting is a lot of those talents are used to taped shows. Live is way different. They go from an hour to two hours and to me, one of the things that I loved about NXT is that it was an hour. Because you couldn’t – if you got ADD, you’ll be able to focus through that hour, probably, you know what I’m saying? And it’s just enough time to not over-expose anything, but to expose enough and that to me is kind of the biggest question mark.”

Changing the landscape

While NXT's witch could be seen as a counter move to another's promotion's show on the same night, the Yellow and Black Brand has been more than ready for a bigger stage.

TakeOver events are always must-watch and they feel like big-stage matches already. Edge's comments about the potential differences are perfectly cogent but NXT has been smoothly run in its seven years as the de-facto third brand.

The extra hour might initially adjust the structure of the show but it will certainly allow more talent to get exposure. Anything is possible with another hour to work with.

