WWE News: Edge wants 6-time Tag Team Champion to move to NXT

On the recent edition of the Edge and Christain's Pod of Awesomeness, the Rated-R Superstar shared his views on NXT's shift to the USA Network, which will take place on September 18th.

The 11-time WWE Champion felt that it would be a smart move from the WWE to allow certain main roster Superstars to go to NXT once the developmental brand transforms into a 2-hour show.

Edge added that he would like to see Cesaro in NXT as it would serve as the ideal platform for the Swiss Superman to thrive as a performer. Edge highlighted the fact that NXT is like ECW in some ways, where the flaws of superstars can be covered up and in turn, the focus can be solely on the strengths of the talents involved.

Edge explained:

“[Cesaro] going to NXT would be great. I think he’d really be allowed to flourish there. NXT is great for that. It’s kinda like ECW was. If there’s something they feel he’s lacking, whether it’s a promo or whatever, it can be hidden and worked on there and focus on his strengths. I see Fandango and [Tyler] Breeze down there, and I’m so happy for them. They get a chance to get in there and go. There’s quite a few on the roster where it would be great for them to go over [to NXT].” H/t Credit: WrestlingNews.co

The future of NXT

The upcoming Wednesday Night Wars will see NXT go head-to-head with AEW's weekly TV show on TNT. Even though the yellow brand has been airing on Wednesdays for many years now, the move of NXT to the USA Network is viewed as an obvious counter-programming strategy from WWE.

WWE needed to put a strong foot forward to deal with the threat posed by All Elite Wrestling and pushing the highly-acclaimed brand spearheaded by Triple H seemed like the best option.

As Triple H rightfully stated, NXT is now a legitimate third brand alongside Raw and SmackDown and it is expected to undergo a few changes. First of all, the show will be 2 hours long and the extension in duration means more talents would get airtime.

As ratings would be a big factor, the company would want to feature a few known faces from the bigger leagues and that's were established superstars such as Cesaro come into the picture.

Cesaro made a surprise appearance at the recently concluded NXT UK Takeover: Cardiff event where he took on Ilja Dragunov in a thrilling contest. The six-time tag team champion's participation at the UK Takeover helped it reach a larger audience.

WWE would want to emulate that with NXT as well once it makes the jump to live programming on the USA Network. Most importantly, as revealed by The Game, Vince McMahon won't be involved with the day-to-day activities of NXT. Promising, right?

Do you think Cesaro should move to NXT? Sound off in the comments section below.

