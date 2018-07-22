WWE News: All you need to know about Elias' debut album, including a sneak preview, and more

Elias' debut album is released tomorrow

What’s the story?

While Elias may have been unsuccessful in his Universal Championship ambitions last week on Raw, The Drifter did drop a bombshell on the WWE Universe when he announced the release date of his album - and, with it officially dropping tomorrow, we have all you need to know ahead of listening.

To hype the release up, too, WWE have released official footage of Elias' entire set during WrestleMania Weekend when he played some of the material which features on the album, so you can listen ahead of the official release!

In case you didn’t know…

Well, since arriving on the main roster, Elias has managed to do what so few Superstars can and create a genuine connection with the WWE Universe in such a short space of time.

The Superstar formerly known as The Drifter has coasted through a transition which saw him go from bit-part player on NXT to someone who genuinely has a place on the roster.

What's even more interesting, Elias has actually only come out to his entrance music once on Raw, during the Gauntlet Match, and hypes up the crowd with merely a strum of his guitar - making such an impression that he's now partnered with guitar giants Fender.

During the opening segment of Raw last week, Elias announced that his album would be released on July 23rd - tomorrow!

The heart of the matter

Well, ahead of the official release of Elias' album, WWE released footage of Elias entire gig at Bourbon Street during WrestleMania Weekend.

And we can reveal today that Elias' album will be available to listen to tomorrow on Spotify - but there's more.

The album, as many could have probably predicted, is called Walk With Elias and will feature four songs.

The songs are called:

The Ballad of Every Town I've Ever Been To

Elias' Words

Nothing I Can't Do

Walk With Me

Walk With Elias album cover art

But wait, there's even more! If you watched the entire video above, you may have noticed that it doesn't end at an album. Elias' very own documentary will air one week after the album drops, and it documents Elias' career and the recording process of the album - starring music industry officials as well as the likes of Michael Cole and Seth Rollins.

The documentary airs on WWE Network on July 30th, immediately following Raw.

What’s next?

Well, it's happening. Tomorrow is the day. I can't wait to hear the album, nor see the documentary. Big things are happening for Elias.

What do you want to see, or hear, from Elias next? Let us know in the comments below.