WWE News: Elias' album release date announced

New Orleans will be walking with Elias

What’s the story?

Well, he's recently been endorsed by Fender and he even called out The Rock to a sing-off - but after months of speculation, Elias' solo album is on the way!

Elias confirmed on Raw tonight that his album will drop in just one week - on July 23rd.

In case you didn’t know…

Well, since arriving on the main roster, Elias has managed to do what so few Superstars can and create a genuine connection with the WWE Universe in such a short space of time.

The Drifter has coasted through a transition which saw him go from bit-part player on NXT to someone who can elicit a genuine reaction from the WWE Universe on WWE's flagship show, doing so with his unique segment which kicks off pretty much every single one of his matches.

What's even more interesting, Elias has actually only come out to his entrance music once on Raw, during the Gauntlet Match, and hypes up the crowd with merely a strum of his guitar.

Every time we see the Raw man, he appeases the crowd initially, only to pick his moment and turn on them, dissing them through a song. Elias is reportedly one of WWE's biggest merchandise sellers with his, "What does WWE stand for?" getting a louder scream of "WALK WITH ELIAS" every single week.

The heart of the matter

During the opening segment of Raw tonight, Elias didn't just announce himself as one of six men who believe they have a claim to be Lesnar's next competitor, he had a much bigger announcement - the release of his album!

Elias, now endorsed by Fender, capped off a week in which he called out one of WWE's biggest ever star's, The Rock.

Rock, if you're out there listening, I'm doing it every single week. I'm doing it out there in front of millions of people all around the world every single week. I'm doing in in front of 10,000 in-person live every show I go to. So why don't you come walk with Elias so I can show you how it's really done?

He concluded his invitation to The Great One by saying, "WWE is my company, it's my show. Come on back, Rock."

You can read more of Elias' message to The Rock and hear the interview in its entirety here.

What’s next?

Well, it's a mere one week away before the world of music undoubtedly follows the WWE Universe and walks with Elias!

I can't wait to hear the album personally.

What do you want to see, or hear, from Elias next? Let us know in the comments below.

