WWE News: Elias bags a big endorsement deal

Elias shared some big news via social media

What's the story?

Elias may not be in any featured storyline going into Extreme Rules, but he's still making big news and signing big contracts. As he revealed through his official Instagram account, he has now signed a deal with Fender guitars.

This essentially means that every guitar Elias plays will be a Fender. It also means that every guitar he breaks will be a Fender.

In case you didn't know...

Elias is one of those superstars who fared better in the main roster than he did during his NXT run. While he has not held any gold yet, Elias is incredibly over with the WWE Universe thanks to his gimmick and gets a massive reception every time he emerges to perform.

The last storyline that Elias was involved in was the Money in the Bank program with Seth Rollins. Since then, he's not been featured in a strong program on RAW. That said, he remains a constant feature on the red brand.

The heart of the matter

Fender is a brand that has been associated with some of the most prominent musicians through the course of history. Some of them are Jimi Hendrix, Mark Knopfler, Yngwie Malmsteen, Eric Clapton and John Mayer.

This signing is a testament to just how much of an influence Elias seems to be having on popular culture right now. It is also indicative of the fact that forces outside the wrestling bubble are taking notice of his incredible talent. It is great to know that there are forces in Fender who're fans of what Elias does on screen.

What's next?

That's the big question, is it not? For all of his talent, nobody seems to know what's next with Elias. What we do know is that he will now play Fender guitars!

Do you think Elias is being misused? Sounds off in the comments.