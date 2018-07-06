Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Write & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

WWE News: Elias bags a big endorsement deal

Riju Dasgupta
FEATURED COLUMNIST
News
1.40K   //    06 Jul 2018, 10:11 IST

Elias shared some big news via social media
Elias shared some big news via social media

What's the story?

Elias may not be in any featured storyline going into Extreme Rules, but he's still making big news and signing big contracts. As he revealed through his official Instagram account, he has now signed a deal with Fender guitars.

@Fender knows what the rest of the world knows.. Officially Sponsored. Official Guitar Brand of Elias. #Redondo

A post shared by Elias (@iameliaswwe) on

This essentially means that every guitar Elias plays will be a Fender. It also means that every guitar he breaks will be a Fender.

In case you didn't know...

Elias is one of those superstars who fared better in the main roster than he did during his NXT run. While he has not held any gold yet, Elias is incredibly over with the WWE Universe thanks to his gimmick and gets a massive reception every time he emerges to perform.

The last storyline that Elias was involved in was the Money in the Bank program with Seth Rollins. Since then, he's not been featured in a strong program on RAW. That said, he remains a constant feature on the red brand.

The heart of the matter

Fender is a brand that has been associated with some of the most prominent musicians through the course of history. Some of them are Jimi Hendrix, Mark Knopfler, Yngwie Malmsteen, Eric Clapton and John Mayer.

This signing is a testament to just how much of an influence Elias seems to be having on popular culture right now. It is also indicative of the fact that forces outside the wrestling bubble are taking notice of his incredible talent. It is great to know that there are forces in Fender who're fans of what Elias does on screen.

What's next?

That's the big question, is it not? For all of his talent, nobody seems to know what's next with Elias. What we do know is that he will now play Fender guitars!

Do you think Elias is being misused? Sounds off in the comments.

WWE Raw Elias Samson
From the WWE Rumor Mill: WWE has main event plans for Elias
RELATED STORY
WWE News: Brock Lesnar breaks yet another big...
RELATED STORY
5 unlikely names who may challenge for a WWE world title...
RELATED STORY
SK's Take on Dolph Ziggler potentially signing a new deal...
RELATED STORY
WWE News: Big Show picks out WWE's next breakout stars
RELATED STORY
WWE News: Former WWE Champion Attacked After RAW Went Off...
RELATED STORY
WWE News: WWE Confirms New TV Deal with USA Network and FOX 
RELATED STORY
5 best music gimmick WWE Superstars
RELATED STORY
Why Bobby Lashley Returning is Big for WWE
RELATED STORY
WWE News: What happened after Raw went off air?
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us