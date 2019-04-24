WWE News: Elias challenges Roman Reigns to a match at Money in the Bank; The Big Dog accepts

After crashing Elias' reveal as the biggest acquisition in SmackDown history, Roman Reigns took the fight to Mr. McMahon.

What's the story?

As SmackDown ended with Roman Reigns blasting both Elias and Mr. McMahon last week, it began the same way, only with Shane McMahon and Elias getting the upper hand on 'the Big Dog' this week.

After two weeks of confrontations and feeling that Reigns stole his spotlight, Elias laid down the challenge to Reigns for a match between the two at Money in the Bank in a backstage song. Shortly afterwards, Reigns gladly accepted the match on SmackDown.

In case you missed it . . .

Elias and Roman Reigns both joined the SmackDown roster during the first week of the Superstar Shake Up.

Reigns crashed the announcement of 'the Drifter' joining the Blue Brand and proceeded to lay out both Mr. McMahon, with a Superman punch, and Elias with a spear.

The heart of the matter

Before SmackDown last week, Mr. McMahon teased the biggest acquisition in SmackDown history. He revealed the man to be Elias, but before 'the Chairman' and 'the Drifter' could celebrate, they were interrupted by The Big Dog.

The two continued the battle on this week's SmackDown after Shane McMahon demanded Reigns answer for his actions.

It was all a set up as once McMahon and Reigns dropped their microphones in order to fight, Elias attacked 'the Big Dog' from behind.

Reigns fought back a little, but in the end, the new alliance between 'the Drifter' and 'the Best in the World' came out on top.

Backstage, after bragging about his and McMahon's attack on Reigns, Elias challenged the Big Dog to a match at Money in the Bank.

After he collected his thoughts, Reigns was told about the challenge from Elias by Kayla Braxton. Reigns accepted, saying that he was going to break his jaw at Money in the Bank.

Instead of climbing over several other Superstars in order to grab the Money in the Bank briefcase, it appears that 'the Drifter' will have to get out of Roman Reigns' new yard.

What's next?

With the switch to SmackDown for both Reigns and Elias, it was going to provide a new show and dynamic for both.

Elias now has the chance to be a top heel on SmackDown, but it might end like the rest of Reigns' challengers have ended, with a spear and a 1, 2, 3 in favor of 'the Big Dog'.