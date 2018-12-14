WWE News: Elias destroys Bobby Lashley with his response to Lashley's tweet

Elias is getting the better of Lashley once again.

What's the story?

The feud between Bobby Lashley and Elias has been one-sided in the ring but it has also been one-sided on the mic.

Lashley recently tweeted a 'spoiler' that said his match at TLC would be easy and it would start his path to becoming a Universal Champion we can respect.

Not one to sit on his laurels when verbally attacked, Elias roasted Lashley when he said the match ends when he hits Lashley with his guitar.

In case you didn't know...

Elias and Bobby Lashley switched roles when Roman Reigns left the WWE to deal with his illness.

Since around that time, Lashley has become a cocky heel while Elias has become a smarmy face.

Lashley and Lio Rush have tried to get the better of Elias, but neither has been able to on the mic. In the ring, however, has been a different story. Lashley and others have brutalized Elias on numerous Raws and he even interfered in a match between Rush and Elias on Raw.

Lashley bullied referee Heath Slater into not disqualifying Rush. The two are slated to square off in a 'Guitar on a Ladder' match at TLC this weekend.

The heart of the matter

Lashley sort of dug his own grave when he made a boastful tweet about how his victory on Sunday would be elementary.

Elias lashed back with the following retort:

It’s a ladder match & it ends when I smash your dumb ass with a guitar. I’ve spent the better part of 2018 making you relevant & giving you every opportunity to have a personality. You’ve managed to fail at both. At TLC I put you behind me and ascend to space in 2019. https://t.co/H49dsImOGI — Elias (@IAmEliasWWE) December 14, 2018

Lashley will try to shut Elias up on Sunday.

What's next?

With two of the other matches on Sunday potentially up in the air in Finn Balor vs. Drew McIntyre and Braun Strowman vs. Baron Corbin, Elias and Lashley have to up their game.

Elias has clearly done so with his words, but Lashley could have the last laugh.

Will Elias be able to wrap his guitar around Lashley's head or will the opposite happen?

Lashley has done little more than pose and present his rear to the crowd since turning heel.

Elias has repeatedly gotten the better of the chiselled wrestler and his hype-man when they have battled on the mic.

Elias was slated to be one of the talents to move up the card due to Reigns' absence, but a loss to Lashley might be a setback.

WWE might think he can overcome a loss to Lashley because of his talent on the mic. All things will come to a head on Sunday at TLC.

