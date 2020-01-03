WWE News: Elias hints at tweak in gimmick

Elias

Elias has hinted that he is turning into a babyface soon and there will be a slight tweak in his gimmick. The 4-time WWE 24/7 champion has revealed that not winning any major title in the company as a heel has led to him undergoing a change.

Speaking to Commercial Appeal ahead of Friday Night SmackDown, Elias opened up about the change. He claimed that the WWE Universe is the main reason for the change as they have not accepted him as a heel.

Elias wants to have them on his side and is ready to mend things with the crowd.

“Whatever it may be, something doesn’t work out the way it would in Elias’ dream situation, so I had to step back and figure out what that might be. [The crowd] need to be on your side, and it just so happens I’ve got the power to manipulate people with my music, with my words, with everything I do, and it looks like that is the approach I am going to have to take moving forward.

"A lot of times the truth can hurt. I might’ve said some things about Memphis in particular in the past that may have upset them, but I’m thinking this time around the truth is just going to be accepted on a much bigger level.”

Elias is slowly making a return and has been involved in backstage segments lately, including the one below with Dana Brooke.