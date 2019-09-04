WWE News: Elias is open to appearing on NXT on USA Network

NXT would be a smaller venue for The Drifter

One thing that might change once NXT moves permanently to the USA Network is that main-roster Superstars might continue to appear more regularly. After the likes of Tyler Breeze, Drew Gulak, Apollo Crews and Fandango have shown up at Full Sail, we cannot discount the possibility that some prominent names may appear on Wednesday nights as NXT gets its footing.

While the likes of Seth Rollins and Roman Reigns are probably not going to show up, many Superstars like Elias might. As he spoke with CBSSports to hype his appearance in the King of the Ring Tournament, The Drifter said that he's ready for the opportunity if it should arise. 411mania.com carried transcripts of his comments.

The Drifter's last few months

Elias has been one of Shane McMahon's main allies since early Spring. He aided him in feuds with The Miz and Roman Reigns and even faced The Big Dog at various points. Because of the alliance with McMahon, Elias has received some special privileges.

He has won the 24/7 title on a few occasions and has had the rules for that title suspended when he is on SmackDown. While he has been on both brands lately, Elias won't turn down a chance to grace the Yellow and Black brand.

“If an opportunity shows up, I’m always ready to take it. If the story was right then yeah, absolutely, I can see that happening. I mean why not? It’s a ratings-driven business. There are certain stars on RAW and SmackDown that draw ratings. NXT is going to do great, but it wouldn’t hurt to add some help in the mix. I could see a crossover happening absolutely. All on the same network as well.”

A Different NXT

Elias is one of the few Superstars that has actually done much better on the main roster than down in NXT. He was usually used to put others over in NXT but has been featured on both RAW and SmackDown as a member of the main roster.

He's been a mid-card to upper mid-card Superstar whereas in NXT, he never really challenged for titles. His performances have also broken up time between matches and promos. How would he fair in today's NXT?

