WWE News: Elias reveals his interesting future plans

WWE Superstar Elias recently sat down for an interview with The Argus Leader and talked about a bunch of pro-wrestling topics. While opening up on his future plans, Elias revealed that while he sees himself in WWE for a long time to come, he also wants to become an actor.

Elias in WWE so far...

Elias debuted on WWE's main roster back in 2017. He soon began garnering incredible heel heat, courtesy his musical act that saw him talk down to the audience and sing songs that usually targeted the city the show would be held at. His "Walk With Elias" catchphrase soon became a hit with the WWE Universe.

Over the past two years, Elias has been used extensively to put over former legends of the ring. He was interrupted by John Cena at WrestleMania 35, with Cena donning the persona of "The Doctor of Thugonomics". The Raw after WrestleMania saw The Undertaker making an appearance and attacking Elias to a big pop. Recently, Elias was berating the city of Toronto at SummerSlam 2019, but was interrupted by WWE Hall of Famer Edge, who delivered a devastating Spear on the guitar-clad villain. Elias apparently gave his final musical performance on Raw last night, which was interrupted by R-Truth.

Elias' future plans

While talking about his future plans, Elias stated that he will be with WWE as long as the company keeps him happy. He added that he wants to kick-start a movie career, and has been approached in the past to star in a few.

"And as long as they keep me happy, I'd go with being in WWE in the foreseeable future and beyond that. I want to do movies.

"I've already been approached to do a few. I think it's an obvious path I would love to take. If I can do that under the WWE umbrella, then great. And then if I got to go in the movies afterwards or music, whatever it may be, those are definite avenues I'd love to explore."

Hopefully, Elias gets a significant role in one of WWE's movies in the near future, leading to potential movie offers from mainstream houses.

