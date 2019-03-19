×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

WWE News: Elias reveals his role at WrestleMania 35

Abhilash Mendhe
ANALYST
News
168   //    19 Mar 2019, 06:59 IST

Elias will have his own musical performance at Mania
Elias will have his own musical performance at Mania

What's the story?

Elias appeared on Alexa Bliss' talk show, Moment of Bliss, on tonight's Raw, revealing his role at the show of shows.

Elias confirmed that he will be performing a musical act at WrestleMania, on April 7th.

In case you didn't know...

The guitar-carrying villain recently turned heel after a short run as a babyface, that didn't seem to go anywhere. Elias was among the band of heels who engaged in a beatdown on Dean Ambrose, three weeks ago on Monday Night Raw.

The beatdown led to The Shield facing off against the trio of Corbin, McIntyre, and Lashley at Fastlane, while Elias ended up getting hit with an RKO.

The heart of the matter

Tonight on Raw, Elias appeared on Alexa Bliss' talk show, Moment of Bliss, and announced that he will be the headlining musical performance at the Grandest Stage Of Them All.

Elias' announcement was interrupted by No Way Jose and his Conga line. This led to a match between the two, with Elias disposing of Jose in quick fashion.

What's next?

Elias was involved in a segmet with John Cena at WrestleMania 34 last year. There's a possibility of him being interrupted by a returning Superstar or a celebrity, with the general consensus being that The Rock could be the one coming out for a face-pff.

No matter what, a performance by Elias would be way better than a live band hogging the spotlight for 15 straight minutes. This has happened at multiple Mania events in the past, and Elias being the one getting the spotlight this year is a refreshing change.

Advertisement

Who should interrupt Elias' musical performance at WrestleMania 35? Should The Rock come back for a one-off appearance and lay the SmackDown on Elias? Should it be someone else?

Sound off in the comment section!

Advertisement
Topics you might be interested in:
WrestleMania 35 The Rock Elias Samson
Abhilash Mendhe
ANALYST
Abhilash has been an avid WWE fan as well as a Cricket enthusiast since the past 17 years. On a hot summer afternoon of April 2002, he stumbled upon an episode of WWE Afterburn on TenSports, and watched in awe as a 290 lbs beast named Brock Lesnar entered the arena, with Paul Heyman. Abhilash's dream is to watch Wrestlemania in person someday. Just weeks after his introduction to pro-wrestling, Abhilash's passion for Cricket kicked off when he watched two youngsters, Yuvraj and Kaif, rescue a fledgling India and chase the mammoth target of 326 to win the Natwest Trophy. Abhilash idolizes the Sri Lankan legend, Muralitharan. A quick Google search on him leads to videos of him imitating his idol in Cricket nets. He made headlines back in 2017 when his bowling video crossed 90k views on Youtube. Abhilash was previously an editor on a comic book website, "Culture Popcorn". His first novel, "The Rural Banker", chronicling his journey as a banker, is going to be published soon.
6 Superstars who might return at WrestleMania 35
RELATED STORY
WWE News: WWE announce Championship match for Wrestlemania 35
RELATED STORY
WrestleMania 35: 5 legends WWE fans would love to see at WrestleMania
RELATED STORY
WWE Rumors: John Cena vs Kurt Angle unlikely to happen at WrestleMania 35
RELATED STORY
4 Superstars who can host WrestleMania 35
RELATED STORY
3 Major stars WWE doesn't need at WrestleMania 35
RELATED STORY
WrestleMania 35: Predicting the match card
RELATED STORY
WWE Rumors: Rumor killer on The Undertaker's planned match at WrestleMania 35
RELATED STORY
7 WWE Superstars Who Could Have Their Final Match At WrestleMania 35
RELATED STORY
5 WWE superstars who Vince McMahon has no plans for at WrestleMania 35
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us