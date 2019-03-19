WWE News: Elias reveals his role at WrestleMania 35

Elias will have his own musical performance at Mania

What's the story?

Elias appeared on Alexa Bliss' talk show, Moment of Bliss, on tonight's Raw, revealing his role at the show of shows.

Elias confirmed that he will be performing a musical act at WrestleMania, on April 7th.

In case you didn't know...

The guitar-carrying villain recently turned heel after a short run as a babyface, that didn't seem to go anywhere. Elias was among the band of heels who engaged in a beatdown on Dean Ambrose, three weeks ago on Monday Night Raw.

The beatdown led to The Shield facing off against the trio of Corbin, McIntyre, and Lashley at Fastlane, while Elias ended up getting hit with an RKO.

The heart of the matter

Tonight on Raw, Elias appeared on Alexa Bliss' talk show, Moment of Bliss, and announced that he will be the headlining musical performance at the Grandest Stage Of Them All.

Elias' announcement was interrupted by No Way Jose and his Conga line. This led to a match between the two, with Elias disposing of Jose in quick fashion.

What's next?

Elias was involved in a segmet with John Cena at WrestleMania 34 last year. There's a possibility of him being interrupted by a returning Superstar or a celebrity, with the general consensus being that The Rock could be the one coming out for a face-pff.

No matter what, a performance by Elias would be way better than a live band hogging the spotlight for 15 straight minutes. This has happened at multiple Mania events in the past, and Elias being the one getting the spotlight this year is a refreshing change.

Who should interrupt Elias' musical performance at WrestleMania 35? Should The Rock come back for a one-off appearance and lay the SmackDown on Elias? Should it be someone else?

