WWE News: Elias reveals how he reacted when he learned that he was facing The Undertaker

Elias faces The Undertaker at Madison Square Garden this weekend

What's the story?

Elias teams up with Kevin Owens and Baron Corbin this weekend at Madison Square Garden to take on Roman Reigns, The Undertaker, and Braun Strowman, something that he was recently able to discuss in detail.

In case you didn't know...

Like many of the WWE Universe, Elias grew up watching The Undertaker and this weekend will be the first time he has ever looked across the ring from The Deadman in a match that contains a number of combustible elements.

We are just a week removed from Extreme Rules where Owens is expected to face Strowman, Reigns will take on Lashley and Corbin is facing Finn Balor, which means that there could be a lot of interference in this match. Elias hasn't been used much on WWE TV recently and as of right now he doesn't have a match at Extreme Rules.

The heart of the matter

The Drifter recently spoke to The New York Post ahead of his match with The Deadman tomorrow night where he revealed that he thought it was a perfect matchup.

"I said, 'that is the perfect matchup. I would have preferred if it was one-on-one, but that would probably happen somewhere down the line. This will be the first-ever meeting of The Deadman and The Living Truth."

Given that Elias is on the opposite side of the ring in New York tomorrow night, there is also a chance that he could be the one receiving a Tombstone piledriver but he would prefer to be part of a much more memorable segment.

"Yeah, that's always something you can say down the line, but I think it will be more noteworthy to say, "You know what, I sold out Madison Garden and I sang a song that insulted The Undertaker right before he came out."

What's next?

Elias, Owens, and Corbin will team up this weekend to face The Undertaker, Reigns, and Strowman at Madison Square Garden in New York.

Are you excited to see The Drifter up against The Undertaker? Sound off in the comments section below...