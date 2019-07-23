WWE News: Elias reveals why The Rock isn't at the RAW Reunion

Elias has said The Rock will not be on RAW

What’s the story?

Well, it's the dream match or at least dream segment, we've all been waiting for - Elias vs The Rock in a sing-off - but it won't be happening on the RAW Reunion, and Elias has explained why!

In case you didn’t know…

Way back last year, Elias spoke to Busted Open Radio, issuing a direct challenge to The Rock after months of speculation linked the pair to a WrestleMania showdown that inevitably never happened.

The Raw star had some choice words for The People's Champion during his appearance on air and, while complimenting The Great One at first, The Drifter went on to explain why he's the veteran and would be the favourite to win if the pair ever met.

I'm well aware all the things The Rock has done in the wrestling business and in life. The guy is just a next-level human being. I was getting comparisons here because he played guitar a few times or whatever on television and I wanna throw this out there. He's done that maybe five times, maybe six times or something like that on WWE television on Monday Night Raw.

Elias wasn't just content with stating his supremacy in the guitar world, though, as he went on to issue a full challenge to the Hollywood star.

Rock if you're out there listening, I'm doing it every single week. I'm doing it out there in front of millions of people all around the world every single week. I'm doing in in front of 10,000 in-person live every show I go to. So why don't you come walk with Elias so I can show you how it's really done?

He concluded his invitation to The Great One by saying, "WWE is my company, it's my show. Come on back, Rock."

You can hear the 2018 interview in its entirety below.

"Why don't you come and Walk With Elias and I can show you how it's really done."@TheRock said he "Can't wait to get back in a #WWE ring," and @IAmEliasWWE told @davidlagreca1 & @TheMarkHenry he'll show him who the true axeman of #RAW is if he decides to return. pic.twitter.com/HqfyhCveKE — SiriusXM Busted Open (@BustedOpenRadio) July 12, 2018

The heart of the matter

Elias has opened up ahead of RAW Reunion, to state that The Rock isn't in the building, because he's afraid to step into the ring with Elias!

The Rock and Elias will not be at @wwe #RAWReunion because @TheRock is afraid to step into the ring with me. — Elias (@IAmEliasWWE) July 22, 2019

What’s next?

Well, is Elias telling the truth, or may we see the Great One before the end of the night?

How would you like to see The Rock vs Elias go down? Let us know in the comments.