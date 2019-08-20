WWE News: Elias to give his final musical performance on RAW tonight

Nicky Pags FOLLOW ANALYST News 20 Aug 2019, 03:23 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Elias

WWE RAW star Elias has been the 24/7 Champion for a week, and last week WWE released a video during which Drake Maverick attempted to win the title from Elias while the former was recording new music in the studio.

The attempt by Maverick failed, and the 205 Live GM found himself on the receiving end of a beatdown from Elias.

Following the attempt from Maverick, it appears as if Elias will be looking to keep his location secret during WWE televised events, as WWE has announced Elias will deliver his final in-ring performance on Raw tonight.

.@IAmEliasWWE will be giving his final in-ring musical performance tonight on #RAW in order to keep his location secret and his #247Championship reign secure. https://t.co/U7pDuCW1AU pic.twitter.com/jLU4LFpkwH — WWE (@WWE) August 19, 2019

"Elias has already turned back a challenge from Drake Maverick in the recording studio, but neither Drake nor the growing number of Superstars in pursuit of the 24/7 Title will be giving up anytime soon," reads a WWE.com announcement. "Can the calculating crooner – who is also competing in the King of the Ring tournament – stay on top of the charts?"

Elias is also a King of the Ring competitor

Elias is one of the competitors in this year's King of the Ring tournament, which kicks off on RAW tonight, although it does not appear likely that Elias will compete in his first round match tonight, as WWE has announced Samoa Joe vs Cesaro and Cedric Alexander vs Sami Zayn will take place tonight.

The tournament continues on WWE SmackDown Live this week, making it likely Elias' first round match against Kevin Owens will take place on Tuesday night.

It remains to be seen whether or not challengers will be able to attempt a win over Elias as soon as his match finishes against Kevin Owens, but given the 24/7 rules, it looks like WWE stars will be gunning for Elias' title immediately following his first-round match.

How do you think Elias will fare in the 2019 WWE King of the Ring tournament? Let us know in the comment section!