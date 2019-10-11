WWE News: Ember Moon & The Usos among big names left out of 2019 draft

Ember Moon and The Usos will not be in the WWE draft

WWE has released a list of 68 Superstars and tag teams who are eligible to be picked by RAW and SmackDown in the 2019 draft.

Interestingly, while five Superstars have been moved to the main roster, the separate Draft Pools for the October 11 episode of SmackDown and October 14 episode of RAW do not include Ember Moon or The Usos.

The Ascension (Konnor & Viktor), Mike Kanellis, Naomi and Matt Hardy are also omitted from the list, while Lana and Zelina Vega are not allowed to be drafted but will presumably go to the same brand as Bobby Lashley and Andrade, respectively.

WWE draft: Everything you need to know

The 2019 draft will begin with 29 Superstars being drafted on Friday’s episode of SmackDown, and another 39 Superstars will find out their brand destination on Monday’s RAW.

WWE has announced that RAW will receive three draft picks for every two SmackDown draft picks, as the red brand has an extra hour of television time each week.

It has also been clarified that any WWE Superstars who go undrafted, including the likes of Ember Moon and The Usos, will be declared free agents and they will be allowed to sign for a brand of their choosing.

Why are Ember Moon and The Usos free agents?

It should not come as too much of a surprise that four people who have not appeared much on television recently – Konnor, Viktor, Naomi and Matt Hardy – will join WWE's current injured Superstars as free agents.

Mike Kanellis’ absence can also be explained, as he is a member of the 205 Live roster, while The Usos have not been on television in over two months.

However, the omission of Ember Moon has bemused many fans on social media. She last appeared on the September 23 episode of RAW, where she lost to Lacey Evans, and she has been a full-time member of the main roster since April 2018.

