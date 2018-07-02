WWE News: Enzo Amore details backstage fight with Triple H

Enzo Amore had some choice words

What's the story?

Enzo Amore's WWE career ended in controversial circumstances after rape allegations caused WWE to cut ties with the now rap star and indie wrestler.

But it seems like those allegations may not have been the only reason for Amore's WWE exit. In former WWE Superstar Stone Cold Steve Austin's podcast, Amore describes in detail his backstage feud with Triple H.

In case you didn't know...

Amore was fired by the WWE in January earlier this year after the wrestler was accused of rape, which later turned out to be false.

Following his firing, he has embarked on a rap career, under the rap name Real1, and released a few songs. Amore will also make his wrestling return in August for House of Glory’s High Intensity 7 event.

The heart of the matter

In the explosive interview with Stone Cold, Amore said that he often had arguments with Triple H and that he got his "voice taken away", which was the most important thing, according to him.

He said that if a writer made a shoddy job of writing a promo for him, he'd take his displeasure directly to Vince McMahon, instead of Triple H, as the latter would threaten him that he would lose his job.

Amore said, "You have been hanging it over my head that you will fire me…in the end, I was fuc*ing looking at him in the face saying, ‘You’re fuc*ing lucky to have me here.’" (H/T WrestleZone).

He also described another conversation with Triple H that he was not impressed about and said, "I had a conversation with Hunter that I don’t think any other talent in the business has had.

He ripped me a new one. He went so off – pulled me into his office and went off… the way I looked at it is I’m not trying to be you, I’m not trying to be Triple H….I’m not trying to marry within the company and be here forever.

"He was going off and he said to me, ‘Enzo you’re not going to change the fuc*ing world.’ When he said that I stood up and shot my hair to the point that it fell and I said, ‘Don’t you get it? I am trying to change the fuc*ing world.’ Triple H stood up and said, ‘There’s no getting through to you.’ Boiling hot mad and he walked me out of that room.”

What's next?

For Enzo Amore, the indie circuit will be his home for the next few years. Maybe we'll see a feud between him and his former partner, Big Cass, who was also recently fired by the WWE.

