WWE News: Enzo Amore names his best friend during his time in WWE, praises two top stars

Enzo had a lot to say about the other stars backstage

John Cena looked on while Enzo Amore cut a promo

What's the story?

Enzo Amore, or as he now likes to call himself, Real1, spoke to This is 50 (H/T Wrestling Inc), where he talked about his time in WWE. During the interview, he revealed who his best friend on the road was. He also had some high praises for some of the top Raw stars.

You can listen to the entire interview here:

In case you didn't know...

WWE released Enzo Amore after accusations surfaced relating to sexual assault allegations. They said he had not let them know that he was part of an active investigation as the reason for firing him. Enzo Amore was the Cruiserweight Champion at the time, and after his release, the Championship was vacated, to be won by Cedric Alexander at WrestleMania.

The authorities cleared Amore of all charges due to a lack of evidence. He then released a single rap song, called Phoenix, under the name Real1. In the song, he made fun of wrestling fans and the woman who had accused him of sexual assault.

The heart of the matter

Enzo named Adrian Neville as his best friend inside the WWE. He praised him, calling him crisp and athletic, and someone who never missed a step inside the ring. He accompanied Neville on the road as well, while travelling between locations while competing in WWE.

"Adrian Neville who's my best friend, I rode with him on the road. He was the most crisp athletic, poignant -- guy never missed a step it was insane I had never seen anybody who could move in a wrestling ring like him it was like second-nature to him."

When talking about other wrestlers in WWE, Enzo had a lot of praise for Finn Balor and Seth Rollins. He praised Balor for taking care of his body, and called him a 'class act'. He also noted that Rollins was in tune with his body and work.

When talking about himself, Enzo said that while he did work out, his focus was different. He concentrated on a different part of the business, while the others hit the gym.

What's next?

Enzo is scheduled to appear in the Independent Wrestling Scene, and reunite with his former partner, Big Cass, who was recently released by WWE.

He will also continue to concentrate on his rap career.

You can see his rap song here:

