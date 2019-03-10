WWE News: Enzo Amore reveals backstage incident with former WWE Champion

Enzo Amore (far left; and second from right) was fired from WWE in early 2018

What's the story?

Speaking to Title Match Wrestling, former WWE Superstar Enzo Amore opened up on a myriad of topics -- including a real-life backstage incident which led to the beginning of a great friendship.

Most prominently, Amore recalled the time he was on the receiving end of a considerable amount of respect and praise from none other than former WWE Champion Bray Wyatt. Back when Amore wrestled for the NXT brand, he and Wyatt had an encounter which proved to be the beginning of a long-term friendship between the duo.

In case you didn't know...

Enzo Amore started off in the professional wrestling industry back in 2012, when he began training after having impressed WWE's Executive Vice President of Talent, Live Events and Creative Paul 'Triple H' Levesque.

Amore made his in-ring debut in the WWE's NXT brand in 2013 and made his main roster debut in 2016 after WrestleMania 32.

Following which, Amore went on to perform for the WWE until he was fired from the company in early 2018, owing to a few legal issues which he'd allegedly failed to previously disclose to the WWE.

The heart of the matter

In a recent interview with Title Match Wrestling, Enzo Amore reminisced about the time he was starting out in the WWE's NXT brand, and had been booked in a few squash match where Big E would dominate and defeat him in a one-sided beat-down.

Additionally, Amore elucidated that he had about 4 matches with Big E, and the latter would simply hit him with his finisher several times -- with Amore bumping in different ways each time -- sometimes bumping on his neck, his arm, and even on his head.

Addressing the same, Amore noted that Bray Wyatt was watching his performances, and eventually came up to Amore and put his hand around the latter. Amore continued --

'And he goes, 'You're gonna be alright by me, boy!''

Furthermore, Amore explained that Wyatt was born into this business and knows it inside out. He emphasized that despite most others in the locker room not believing in Amore, Wyatt supported him. Amore added --

'So, me and Bray Wyatt have been best buddies ever since.' (Thanks to Ringside News for the transcription)

What's next?

Enzo Amore has retired from the sport of professional wrestling, and presently pursues a career in the world of music as a rapper under the stage names of Real1 and nZo.

Meanwhile, Bray Wyatt has lately been teasing a return to the ring after having taken a hiatus from active competition since late last year.

What are your thoughts on Enzo Amore aka Real1 aka nZo's statements? Sound off in the comments!

