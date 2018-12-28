×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

WWE News: Enzo Amore reveals reasons for causing a scene at Survivor Series

Thomas Lowson
ANALYST
News
1.17K   //    28 Dec 2018, 04:55 IST

Amore made a scene during the company's November pay per view.
Amore made a scene during the company's November pay per view.

What's the story?

Former WWE Superstar Enzo Amore has said he made a disruptive scene at the company's Survivor Series 2018 pay per view to gain Vince McMahon's respect.

In case you didn't know

Enzo Amore debuted as part of WWE's NXT brand, working alongside Big Cass in NXT and on RAW, before going it solo, capturing the Cruiserweight Championship at No Mercy 2017.

In January 2018, Amore was fired by the company, for failing to notify them of a sexual assault case against him, that was later dropped due to insufficient evidence.

Amore claims that did not know about the case until WWE asked him about it.

At Survivor Series 2018, Amore appeared in the crowd, before being confronted by security, and was ejected from the Staples Center and subsequently banned from the arena.

The heart of the matter

Speaking at the West Side Comedy Club in New York City, Amore disputed claims he had disrupted the show to draw attention to his rap career.

"It had nothing to do with my music. I’ll tell you why I did it -- I knew for a fact, Vince McMahon would be heated more than anything in the world -- but he’d respect the f**k out of it.

The former 205 Live Superstar also spoke about Lisa, the security guard who confronted him, who reportedly received a standing ovation afterwards by the WWE locker room.

S﻿he goes, 'You gotta go see Vince.' 'I don't work here, Lisa.' All of a sudden the cops and security are coming. I look at her and go, 'I deserve better.' 

What's next?

Despite the Survivor Series incident, Amore has claimed there isn't enough money for him to enter a ring again, and is now focussing on his rap career.

Advertisement
Topics you might be interested in:
WWE Survivor Series 2018 Enzo Amore
Thomas Lowson
ANALYST
Thomas is a 23-year-old wrestling fan, who started watching in 2003. He is also a Journalism graduate from Sheffield Hallam University.
WWE News: Enzo Amore invades Survivor Series 
RELATED STORY
Enzo Amore Rumor Mill: Big update on Enzo Amore's...
RELATED STORY
3 moments you may have missed from Survivor Series 2018
RELATED STORY
5 things WWE subtly told us at Survivor Series
RELATED STORY
WWE Survivor Series 2018: The Good, The Bad, & The Ugly 
RELATED STORY
4 subtle things you might have missed at the Survivor Series
RELATED STORY
6 mistakes WWE must avoid at Survivor Series
RELATED STORY
Rebooking Survivor Series 2017
RELATED STORY
WWE Survivor Series: Pros and cons of Brand Warfare
RELATED STORY
Predicting All Champions' Fate At Survivor Series 2018
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us