WWE News: Enzo Amore reveals what Vince McMahon is like backstage

Amore and Vince

Former WWE Superstar Enzo Amore recently appeared on the Ya Neva Know podcast and talked about what Vince McMahon is like backstage. He stated that Vince works incredibly hard and sleeps three hours every night among other things.

Vince McMahon's dedication to the business

Vince McMahon is widely regarded as possibly the greatest businessman this industry has ever seen. McMahon bought off WWE from his father decades ago, and went on a mission to take over the entire Pro Wrestling market in North America. He took over territories one after the other, and possibly the biggest victory of his life came in 2001, when he bought WCW, his arch-rival for years.

Over the course of the past several years, a number of past and present Superstars have spoken about Vince's commitment to the business. Fans have read and heard crazy stories featuring Vince McMahon and his insane work ethic on more than one occasion. Recently, Triple H had talked about Vince's schedule.

It's crazy: he still trains every day, still does everything but he's hands on on so many things, not because he micromanages or not because he can't let people succeed and do things, but when it comes to creative and the shows, he's at RAW and SmackDown every week.

Amore on Vince McMahon

Now, Enzo Amore has shed some light on what Vince is like behind the scenes. He had nothing but praise for Vince's dedication. He also stated that Vince likes to refer to WWE as 'our' company.

Vince is the craziest guy I've ever met because he works like a dog. He sleeps three hours a night. He's a control freak; he freaks out if he sneezes because he can't control it. So if he sneezes, he doesn't like that function because he can't control it. He lifts at 3:00 AM. He works out in the gym like a sick f**k.

