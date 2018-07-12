WWE News: Enzo Amore hits RKO on rapper

Nishant Jayaram

Enzo Amore now has a rap career

What's the story?

Enzo Amore has had an eventful last few months after being fired by the WWE. The former WWE Superstar has embarked on a rapping career, releasing a few songs, and also signed for an indie promotion.

Amore is now back to his antics, and in a video posted on his social media, he's combined both his loves - rapping and pro wrestling, into one!

G E T T H E S T R A P pic.twitter.com/dB51h6Bw5T — real1 (@real1) July 11, 2018

In case you didn't know...

Enzo was released by the WWE earlier this year after he was hit by allegations of sexual assault and harassment. Following his release by the WWE, he released songs under his rap name Real1.

He also signed for indie promotion House of Glory Wrestling, where he will appear in the promotion's High Intensity 7 in August. Enzo has also given several interviews and been part of podcasts where he has detailed the treatment meted out to him, including a huge backstage row with Triple H.

He recently also said that he would never return to the WWE, saying that he is not healthy enough to keep up with the hectic schedule of the WWE.

The heart of the matter

In the video, Enzo and fellow rapper 6ix9ine are seen backstage. The latter ignores Enzo and walks away, which incensed Enzo and the former WWE star goes on to give an RKO to the 22-year-old rapper.

The hilarious video has commentary by Michael Cole in the background, which perfectly fits in with Enzo's RKO!

Fans seem to have liked it going by the comments in reply to the video!

Good shit — Chris J (@cJ6512) July 11, 2018

This kid is entertaining on so many levels lmao @NotFunnyJ — Brandon Samuel (@Samuel_B_Easy) July 12, 2018

Lmfaooooo! Please tell me yawl have a collab coming. — Wrestling Modders Inc.™ (@Official_WMI) July 11, 2018

Marvel: “Avengers Infinity War is the most ambitious crossover event in history.”



Me: — John (@VGK_95) July 11, 2018

What's next?

Enzo has been cleared of all sexual harassment charges but it looks unlikely that he'll make it back to the WWE if his recent comments are anything to go by.

Do you want to see Enzo back in WWE? Sound off in the comments.