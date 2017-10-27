WWE News: Enzo Amore says he doesn't need to dress in the WWE locker room

Apparently, Enzo Amore doesn't need a locker room when he has so much money.

Enzo Amore is just being Enzo Amore

What's the story?

Ever since Enzo Amore jumped to the main roster, his high energy hasn't diminished one bit. If anything it's gone even more off the chain. His promos reflect a boisterous attitude which is apparently something he hasn't been able to let go when he's not on camera.

There have been reports saying Enzo Amore is still the realest guy not allowed in the locker room for quite some time now and apparently that is still the case. When TMZ recently caught up with Amore, he was as "on" as ever as he proudly proclaimed he has his own locker room.

In case you didn't know...

When a WWE Superstar makes the jump to NXT a lot of things change. Not only do they usually make more money, but the percentage of their royalties goes up as well. It looks like all the extra money and fame has gone to Enzo Amore's head as he continues to flaunt his riches and famous friends to people backstage.

This resulted in quite a lot of controversy a few months back and it doesn't seem like Amore has learned much of a lesson. But in reality, he might relish to attention, even if it's negative attention.

The heart of the matter

TMZ caught up with Enzo Amore as he was leaving a restaurant "Poppy" in West Hollywood while sporting his WWE Cruiserweight Title. Amore seemed to be very glad to see a camera there and wasn't shy in the slightest. Then again, when have you ever known the "Smack Talker Skywalker" to be shy about anything?

He called his Cruiserweight Title his "boo" and his "girl" and after borrowing a line from Ricky Bobby he went on to talk about how he's every player on the team while using a football analogy.

When the Cruiserweight Champion was asked if this meant he was allowed to go back to the locker room, Amore responded:

"Bro, I got my own locker room... literally. That is a fact, come check me out dog, I don't talk to nobody. You know why? Because if you ain't talking money, what the hell you talking about?!"

What's next?

it doesn't look like Enzo Amore is going to stop his old ways of spouting off at the mouth anytime soon. He has a lot of potential, but the dynamic of backstage politics might get the best of Enzo Amore in the end.

Author's take

I will try my best not to bury Enzo Amore here because he does a pretty good job of that already. It's not that he heaps criticism on himself, but he certainly doesn't help himself when he makes other people's points about why he's so annoying.

But at least it appears Enzo Amore got his voice back, so that's something.