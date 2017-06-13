WWE News: Eric Bischoff compares Shane and Stephanie to Vince and Linda McMahon

by Prityush Haldar News 13 Jun 2017, 17:57 IST

Eric Bischoff is one of the most controversial personalities in pro-wrestling

What’s the story?

On the latest episode of the Bischoff on Wrestling podcast, former WCW president Eric Bischoff sat down with the Brooklyn Brawler to discuss a variety of topics. A major highlight of the conversation was how Shane and Stephanie McMahon reminded Bischoff of Vince McMahon and Linda McMahon.

In case you didn’t know...

Eric Bischoff has recently rekindled ties with the WWE. He was in Orlando for the Wrestlemania week festivities. He also taped an episode of WWE Network Original Series ‘Table for 3’ with Jim Cornette and Michael Hayes. The episode became the most watched show on the WWE Network that week, second only to WWE Backlash.

The heart of the matter

Bischoff likened Stephanie to Vince saying that she had the same sense of determination as her father. He talked about his time in the WWE back in 2002-05 as the RAW General Manager and said that he spotted certain traits in Stephanie that she inherited from her father. He mentioned that Stephanie approached the business with a lot of professionalism.

“When I was there my impression was this and you can tell me if I’m right. Stephanie is just like Vince and Shane is just like Linda personality wise.”

Bischoff also felt that Shane was more like his mother, Linda. The Brooklyn Brawler agreed and said that Shane was more of a free spirit.

What’s next?

Stephanie has been away from WWE TV for a while now, and there are rumours that the story surrounding Kurt Angle will lead to a return for Stephanie. Shane, on the other hand, is managing the proceedings of the blue brand as the Commissioner. He will be busy this weekend with Money in the Bank in St. Louis, MO.

Author's take

Bischoff is not the first person to point out that Stephanie shares a resemblance with her father. However, comparing Shane and Linda McMahon is a first. Bischoff has spent a lot of time working with the first family of wrestling and is as qualified as anybody to make these comments.

