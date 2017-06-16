WWE News: Eric Bischoff explains why he fired Steve Austin from WCW

Stone Cold was fired from WCW by Eric Bischoff.

by Nithin Joseph News 16 Jun 2017, 18:58 IST

What does Bischoff have to say?

What’s the story?

In a recent edition of the Bischoff on Wrestling Overrun podcast, host Eric Bischoff revealed the real reason as to why he fired Stone Cold Steve Austin from WCW.

In case you didn’t know...

Stone Cold initially enjoyed a successful mid-card career on WCW where he worked under the ring name ‘Stunning’ Steve Austin. His departure from the company took place back in 1995, the same year he signed for the WWE.

The heart of the matter

Eric Bischoff recently revealed the reason why he fired Stone Cold Steve Austin from WCW on his podcast Bischoff on Wrestling Overrun.

The former RAW General Manager revealed in his interview with the 'Brooklyn Brawler' Steven Lombardi, that he fired the Texas Rattlesnake because he had a bad attitude and because he was perennially injured.

His exact words were, “I fired Steve because he was perennially injured and he had a bad attitude and he blew me off on the phone. It had nothing to do with whether or not I thought he could make money. But that made good narrative”.

Bischoff has been blamed for many of the reasons for WCW’s fall and the release of Steve Austin is one of them

What’s next?

Bischoff seemed pretty sure that his reasons for firing the Texas Rattlesnake were valid. However, the Toughest SOB in the WWE may have another theory as to why he was fired. Maybe Austin will issue a statement sometime in the near future.

Author’s take

Eric Bischoff is one of the most controversial characters in the history of wrestling and the former Vice-President of WCW has been blamed for many of the reasons for the WCW’s downfall, including the firing of ‘Stunning’ Steve Austin.

However, if fans were to look at things from a wider perspective, one might say that wrestling fans would have never been able to witness the Austin era we all know and love if it weren’t for Bischoff.