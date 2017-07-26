WWE News: Eric Bischoff hopes Rey Mysterio signs with WWE instead of GFW

Eric Bischoff gives his two cents on the Mysterio situation.

by Akshay Bapat News 26 Jul 2017, 20:56 IST

Rey Mysterio last appeared on WWE programming in April 2014

What’s the story?

In the latest episode of Bischoff On Wrestling, former RAW General Manager Eric Bischoff addressed the situation involving Rey Mysterio.

It was recently reported that Rey Mysterio is contemplating his next career move and Eric Bischoff is of the opinion that the Master of 619 shouldn’t choose Global Force Wrestling (GFW) as his next destination.

In case you didn’t know…

Recently, rumours surfaced that the former World Champion, accompanied by his good friend Konnan who currently works for the company, was expected to visit the GFW Headquarters to meet with Jeff Jarrett.

The 42-year-old is currently under contract with Lucha Underground and he is signed with them through the end of their third season, the episodes of which are slated to air in September.

He will then be a free agent and once his 90-day no-compete clause expires, he would be free to work for any promotion. It was noted in the report that both the WWE and GFW could possibly look to ink the legendary Luchador to a deal.

Bischoff wants Mysterio to turn down GFW

The heart of the matter

Bischoff, who Mysterio worked under at WCW, claimed that Konnan might be able to convince Rey to sign with GFW but that would not be the best move for him at the end of his career.

Bischoff praised Mysterio and admitted that, strictly as a fan, he would rather not see Rey wrestle again. He then went on to further elaborate on his point.

“I just don’t think he’ll be able to reach the level of performance that will satisfy himself. Forget about me or the audience, or anybody else. I don’t think Rey will be able to satisfy himself at this stage of his career. It’s really hard.

"That said, if he is going to get back in the ring and he is going to be involved in the business, I sure would love to see him back in WWE. Nothing against GFW, but that’s just not the way that I would like to see a guy like Rey Mysterio end his career.”

Bischoff added that it would be wise for Rey to hang up his boots, highlighting the impact he had in bringing and popularising the Lucha style to the United States and the legacy he has created for himself.

Bischoff stated that if Rey was presented with the two options of signing with either the GFW or WWE, he should opt for the latter.

Mysterio currently appears on El Rey's Lucha Underground

What’s next?

It will be interesting to see where Mysterio eventually decides to go. With all the negative publicity surrounding Alberto El Patron, GFW would not mind having one of the biggest and greatest Latino stars of all time on their roster and it is likely he will be pushed straight to the top.

Meanwhile, he would be offered a better deal if he were to make his return to the WWE but would probably have a limited role. In both the scenarios, Mysterio would have enough leverage to secure a good deal for himself regardless.

Author’s Take

While the presence of Konnan might tip the scales in favour of GFW, I would really like to see Rey Mysterio finish his storied career with the company where his star shined the brightest.

His last run could even culminate with a much-deserved induction into the WWE Hall of Fame.