WWE News: Eric Bischoff on looking forward to starting new job, seeing Steve Austin next week

Stone Cold Steve Austin and former Raw GM Eric Bischoff

What's the story?

Although it was widely considered to be an at least above-average episode of SmackDown Live this week, it turns out that Eric Bischoff wasn't actually in charge. Not this week, anyway.

The former WCW President was still in the process of moving his family to Stanford, CT, as well as preparing for the job itself. (h/t to Wrestling Inc.)

On the latest episode of the podcast "After 83 Weeks with Christy Olson" this past Tuesday, Bischoff discussed his preparations for the new job, as well as his role on Monday's "Raw Reunion" special on WWE Raw.

In case you didn't know...

Eric Bischoff hasn't held a major role in a professional wrestling company since leaving TNA (now Impact) Wrestling. WWE produced a documentary about his life and career in 2016 and inducted his friend and neighbor Diamond Dallas Page into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2017.

Earlier this month, it was announced that Bischoff, along with Paul Heyman on WWE Raw, would be taking the role of Executive Director for WWE SmackDown Live. The hire was based not just on Bischoff's role in running WCW in the 1990s, but also his experience in working with television networks. SmackDown Live will be moving to the Fox broadcast network in October.

It's appropriate that Bischoff will be making his first WWE TV appearance since taking the new position on a reunion show. The last time Bischoff was on Raw, it was for the 25th Anniversary show, where he appeared alongside other former Raw General Managers.

The heart of the matter

During the latest episode of the "After 83 Weeks" podcast, which was recorded on Tuesday - during SmackDown, no less - Bischoff commented that he was actually "boning up" on the product at that very moment.

"I'm actually watching SmackDown as we speak, I'm boning up, I'm doing my research and getting familiar,"

He stated that he was planning on visiting WWE headquarters the next day and that he would be "kicking off" his work in the Executive Director position "on Monday and Tuesday next week."

Before he finally gets his fingerprints on SmackDown next week, he'll be appearing on Monday's Raw Reunion special, and he'll get the chance to catch up with some of his former colleagues, such as Hulk Hogan, Ric Flair and the man he's really excited to meet up with, Stone Cold Steve Austin.

"I haven't seen Steve... in a couple of years," Bischoff explained, "We used to bounce into each other when I was in L.A. ...but that's been around 3 or 4 years." adding the two may not have met in person, but have kept in contact via texting.

"We've texted back and forth a couple of times, especially recently," he said "I haven't seen him in a long time, so I'm looking forward to seeing Steve."

What's next?

While Bischoff's role at the Raw Reunion is still unknown, his role as SmackDown Live Executive Director is pretty clear. Coming off a pretty hot episode this week, Bischoff has a lot of momentum to work with.

Time will tell if he takes a Stone Cold Stunner from Austin (or even Kevin Owens) Monday night.

