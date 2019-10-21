WWE News: Eric Bischoff opens up on Vince McMahon's decision to fire him

Eric Bischoff lasted four months as SmackDown Executive Director

WWE surprisingly announced last week that Eric Bischoff has left his role as the Executive Director of SmackDown, with Bruce Prichard being named as his replacement.

Speaking on his 83 Weeks podcast, Bischoff revealed that he initially expected to last around 2-3 years in the behind-the-scenes role after he was appointed in June 2019.

However, although he is disappointed that his WWE return was so short-lived, he is “not completely surprised” that Vince McMahon made the decision to fire him after just four months.

“When I took this job, I knew what the odds were of it being a long-term opportunity for me. Let me just say it this way: I’m not surprised. I’m disappointed, I’m not going to lie, I’m disappointed. I would have liked for it to have been a longer run than it was. I’d be completely dishonest if I didn’t admit that, but at the same time I’m not completely surprised either.”

Eric Bischoff discusses Vince McMahon relationship

Overall, Eric Bischoff was very positive about his experience with WWE and denied speculation that he may have fallen out with Bruce Prichard.

Regarding his relationship with Vince McMahon, Bischoff did not have anything negative to say about his former boss, and even ended the podcast by claiming it was worth relocating to Stamford, Connecticut just to have the opportunity to work closely with the WWE Chairman.

“My overwhelming feeling is a very positive one, which I know is going to sound weird to people, but between the relationships I developed and the people that I met, the opportunity to work as closely to Vince as I did… Like I said a couple of weeks ago, he is a fascinating guy. He doesn’t have all the answers, he’s not going to be right one hundred percent of the time, he’s intense, he’s a lot of things, but not the least of which is fascinating. To have that opportunity I think was worth the trip.”

What’s next for Eric Bischoff?

One day after WWE announced Eric Bischoff’s exit, it was revealed that the former WCW executive will be appearing at Starrcast IV in Baltimore between November 7-10.

With regards to his podcast, this week’s 83 Weeks focused on the career of Scott Hall in WCW (you can listen to the episode here), and Bischoff even joked that he may do a future 83 Days podcast to tell stories about his brief return to WWE.

