WWE News: Eric Bischoff provides interesting details on WWE Legend's first WCW contract

On the 83 weeks YouTube channel, Eric Bischoff has confirmed that Macho Man Randy Savage's first WCW contract was completely subsidized by Slim Jim.

Alongside Hulk Hogan, Macho Man was one of the mainstays of WWE during the 1980s. His feuds with the likes of Hulk Hogan, Jake 'The Snake' Roberts, Ricky Steamboat are legendary and are some of the best in WWE History.

Slim Jim, as some may know, is an American brand of jerky snacks, which has been around for almost 90 years. In the 1990s, Macho Man Randy Savage was the official spokesperson for Slim Jim with a variety of commercials. Other WWE wrestlers who served as spokepersons included the likes of The Ultimate Warrior, Bam Bam Bigelow and Kevin Nash.

On the 83 weeks YouTube Channel, Eric Bischoff was asked about whether it was true that Slim Jim was funding Macho Man Randy Savage's WCW contract? Here's how Eric Bischoff responded.

Well, I want to be really transparent and honest about that....Randy's first contract was completely subsidized by Slim Jim...His subsequent contract...When we paid him more money...Beyond what we paid him in his first contract period...That came out of a WCW budget.

Eric Bishoff said that Randy Savage was excited to come to WCW. He was upset at being essentially retired by Vince McMahon and placed in color commentary. Randy Savage felt that he could do more and signed with WCW. Eric Bischoff gave more precise details on Randy Savage's Slim Jim relationship.

Randy had the relationship with Slim Jim...That was not a WWE relationship..that was a Randy Savage relationship that WWE benefited from...So when Randy came over to WCW...That relationship came with him and I negotiated the promotional relationship with Slim Jim where the money went right into WCW...And the face value of that agreement was annually equal to or possibly surpassed the face value of Randy's agreement.

Eric Bischoff will be Starrcast 2 alongside other WWE legends between May 23 - 26, 2019.