WWE News: Eric Bischoff reveals he had an uneasy relationship with 6-time Intercontinental Champion

It was tense!

Eric Bischoff was a guest on the After 83 Weeks with Christy Olson to discuss the latest episode. On it, he was asked about his strained relationship with Jeff Jarrett, and Bischoff revealed that he did have a strained relationship with him at that time but things have been repaired since.

Who was Jeff Jarrett?

Jeff Jarrett is a 6-time Intercontinental Champion as well as a 4-time WCW World Champion. He was also the founder of TNA/Impact Wrestling. He was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2018 and now works for WWE as a producer.

Why did Eric Bischoff have a strained relatonship with Jeff Jarrett?

Bischoff eleborated on the 'strained relationship' with Jarrett which existed through the majority of their working relationship. He revealed,

"When I say 'strained', it wasn't like difficult or challenging in any way...we were never tight. And that happens. You can walk into a room with people and you look over to your right, you find somebody that you have a natural chemistry with. You look over to your left, there's somebody that, even though you try, it's just kind of a square peg in a round hole."

Bischoff said he and Jarrett repaired their relationship in TNA/Impact Wrestling. He said,

"In TNA, towards the end, especially, we started working closely together and we're fine now."

It sounds like Bischoff and Jarrett were able to patch things up over time.