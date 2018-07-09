WWE News: Eric Bischoff reveals situation in which he would return to WWE

Eric Bischoff always knew how to generate heat

What's the story?

Eric Bischoff has recently revealed that he would be open to returning to WWE but this time as the manager if a younger talent who doesn't possess adequate mic skills.

In case you didn't know...

Eric Bischoff has achieved all there is in the wrestling business and was once one of the most recognizable faces in the company as the General Manager of Raw. Bishoff's run came to an end back in December 2005 when Vince McMahon put him in the back of a garbage truck, but he has since been able to remain part of the business thanks to his 83 Weeks podcast.

The former star was seen briefly at Raw 25 back in January when WWE was celebrating all of the faces who had been part of the 25 years of success for Monday Night Raw but hasn't been seen since.

The heart of the matter

Bischoff recently spoke to Sky Sports Lock Up podcast where he was able to reveal that he would return to WWE in the future if he was given the chance to manage a young up and coming star.

"I would love to do it if it was a situation which would work for everybody, a character like mine, there is only so much you can do from a storyline perspective. You can be that heel authority figure which I was for a few years in WWE and WCW, and it's interesting and it's fun but after a while you've kind of done everything you can do creatively."

Bischoff has done pretty much everything there is to do in WWE when it comes to heel authority figures, which could be why he's looking at the management path instead.

"So I'm pretty realistic about the value my character has now. I'd like to manage someone, a young talent that maybe doesn't have the mic skills. I think that would be fun because I can still get heat."

What's next?

Eric Bischoff hasn't been seen on WWE TV since January and right now there is nothing to suggest that he will be making a return to the company in the future.

Would you like to see Eric Bischoff return to WWE in the future? Have your say in the comments section below...

