WWE News - Exact moment Vince McMahon chose his next top guy

Vince McMahon

Drew McIntyre has revealed the exact moment that Vince McMahon and WWE’s higher-ups pinpointed him as one of the company’s next top Superstars.

Speaking on Lilian Garcia’s Chasing Glory podcast, the new WWE Champion explained that he began to show more personality in his match against Ricochet on RAW in October 2019 after Ric Flair gave him directions from ringside.

He was told to “keep going with that theme” in the weeks that followed, including when he cut an unscripted promo in a dark segment while a steel cage was being set up for the next match.

Although he did not know it at the time, McIntyre has since been told by RAW Executive Director Paul Heyman that McMahon knew he had a main-event Superstar on his hands when he saw him ad lib with the crowd.

“They [the fans] were all engaged and we had a good banter back and forth, just with me as the conductor with the microphone. I guess he [Vince McMahon] saw that and went, ‘Wow, I didn’t know Drew could do that.’ I think that’s, by the sound of things, from what Paul told me, that’s where it [main-event push] stemmed from.”

McIntyre joked that he found it “way easier” to be himself on television after playing a heel character for the previous 18 months on RAW.

“He [Vince McMahon] saw the real Drew. He’s seen the real Drew in real life but he hasn’t seen it on screen. He went, ‘That’s the guy. I need to put that guy on television.’ I went, ‘Oh, that's great. If that's just the real me, that would be way easier!’”

Please credit Chasing Glory and give a H/T to Sportskeeda if you use these quotes.

Drew McIntyre in WWE: What’s next?

Advertisement

The biggest moment of Drew McIntyre’s WWE career came at WrestleMania 36 when he defeated Brock Lesnar to win the WWE Championship for the first time.

Following last week’s altercation with Seth Rollins, all signs point towards a match between McIntyre and “The Monday Night Messiah” for the WWE Championship at the upcoming Money in the Bank pay-per-view.