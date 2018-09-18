WWE News: Fan favourite gets another shot at a top title

Rusev has failed to capitalize on any title opportunity given to him in the past few years

What's the story?

Rusev may have failed to pick up the WWE Smackdown Live Tag Team Championships with Aiden English at Hell in a Cell, but he'll get another shot at gold on Tuesday night. It was revealed that the Bulgarian Brute would have a chance to make history on Smackdown Live

In case you didn't know...

Rusev is a former two time United States Champion, winning the title from Sheamus in 2014, and Kalisto in 2016. His first run with the belt lasted 146 days before losing it, and his undefeated streak, to John Cena at WrestleMania 31.

His second reign was ended by the current Universal Champion, making his only title loses to men who represent the WWE as the faces of the company. Since then, he's had a hard time picking up any titles, failing multiple times to win the WWE Championship, and losing Tag Title opportunities with Aiden English. However, the Super Athlete will get another chance at gold on Smackdown Live.

The heart of the matter

Smackdown General Manager Paige revealed on Twitter that Rusev would face The Artist Shinsuke Nakamura for the United States Championship.

Last night at #HIAC was absolutely amazing but I know one #SDLive title wasn’t represented...SO @ShinsukeN will defend his #USTitle tomorrow night ... and it just so happens to be on #RusevDay! — PAIGE (@RealPaigeWWE) September 17, 2018

The King of Strong Style was noticeably absent from the HIAC event, as his latest challenger, Jeff Hardy, faced off against Randy Orton in a heated and gruesome Hell in a Cell match, leaving Nakamura with little to do.

Also AJ Styles makes his in-ring return on SmackDown in a match against Andrade 'Cien' Almas, while Miz TV opens the show with a SPECIAL guest!

What's next?

Shinsuke Nakamura's run with the United States Championship hasn't exactly been a home run, and this could finally be a chance to put a belt around the red-hot Rusev. However, with a few poor decisions costing Rusev Day at Hell in a Cell on Sunday, Aiden English could accidentally cost his friend another opportunity. Tune in to Smackdown Live Tuesday night to witness the next chapter of Rusev Day!

Will Rusev win the United States Championship for a third time on Smackdown Live? Sound off in the comments below!

