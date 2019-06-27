WWE News: Fan from ROH/Bully Ray incident gets SmackDown invite from Kevin Owens
What's the story?
Despite the reputation of his on-screen persona, former WWE Universal Champion Kevin Owens is actually a pretty nice guy in real life. He demonstrated this once again after inviting a fan involved in a recent wrestling controversy to last night's SmackDown Live show.
In case you didn't know...
Earlier this month, Ring Of Honor fan Josh Ketch took to Twitter to describe a situation he had been involved in with ROH performer Bully Ray. According to Ketch, after verbally jeering female wrestler Velvet Sky (who is a heel), security escorted him out of his seat and into the backstage area. Things escalated quickly after that when, rather than simply being ejected from the arena, he was confronted and intimidated by Ray - Sky's real-life boyfriend.
While the pair's accounts of the incident itself clearly differ, ROH themselves stated their intentions to conduct an "internal review" of the situation. However, this was back on June 4 and since then, there hasn't been word of an update.
The heart of the matter
Whether it was out of genuine compassion, or just for a love of causing trouble - especially when his old promotion is involved - Owens decided to reach out to Ketch via Twitter. The fan himself revealed the exchange last night, saying the following in a tweet thread:
Those "pretty good" tickets turned out to be four at ringside!
What's next?
Chances are, this is probably the last we'll hear of this particular incident. It appears that, aside from this particular Twitter post, everyone involved has moved on. It certainly shed more light on the behaviour expected of wrestling fans who attend shows and vice versa.
In the meantime though, it's important to remember that will booing the bad guys at a wrestling show is always welcome, make sure what you do say isn't too vitriolic - unless you want Bully Ray to yell at you, certainly something no-one wants.