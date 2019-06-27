WWE News: Fan from ROH/Bully Ray incident gets SmackDown invite from Kevin Owens

Kevin Owens

What's the story?

Despite the reputation of his on-screen persona, former WWE Universal Champion Kevin Owens is actually a pretty nice guy in real life. He demonstrated this once again after inviting a fan involved in a recent wrestling controversy to last night's SmackDown Live show.

In case you didn't know...

Earlier this month, Ring Of Honor fan Josh Ketch took to Twitter to describe a situation he had been involved in with ROH performer Bully Ray. According to Ketch, after verbally jeering female wrestler Velvet Sky (who is a heel), security escorted him out of his seat and into the backstage area. Things escalated quickly after that when, rather than simply being ejected from the arena, he was confronted and intimidated by Ray - Sky's real-life boyfriend.

While the pair's accounts of the incident itself clearly differ, ROH themselves stated their intentions to conduct an "internal review" of the situation. However, this was back on June 4 and since then, there hasn't been word of an update.

The heart of the matter

Whether it was out of genuine compassion, or just for a love of causing trouble - especially when his old promotion is involved - Owens decided to reach out to Ketch via Twitter. The fan himself revealed the exchange last night, saying the following in a tweet thread:

One of, if not THE, craziest outcome from my infamous backstage incident was a DM from Kevin Owens...



Kevin reached out to share his disappointment and frustration about what happened to me and to apologize for an incident that he wasn’t even apart of — Osh Kosh Big Josh (@xIAMHOLLYWOODx) June 26, 2019

After some back and forth, Kevin threw out an offer to be his guest the next time he was in town.



Fast forward to tonight... and low and behold, there was some pretty good tickets set aside for not only me, but for my friends as well. — Osh Kosh Big Josh (@xIAMHOLLYWOODx) June 26, 2019

Those "pretty good" tickets turned out to be four at ringside!

I had more fun tonight at the show than I have in a very long time. I’m humbled and grateful by the generosity of an absolute stranger.



Never stop being there for each other. Never stop taking the high road. Never stop being the better man. Thank you @FightOwensFight pic.twitter.com/fzL9ljUlwe — Osh Kosh Big Josh (@xIAMHOLLYWOODx) June 26, 2019

What's next?

Chances are, this is probably the last we'll hear of this particular incident. It appears that, aside from this particular Twitter post, everyone involved has moved on. It certainly shed more light on the behaviour expected of wrestling fans who attend shows and vice versa.

In the meantime though, it's important to remember that will booing the bad guys at a wrestling show is always welcome, make sure what you do say isn't too vitriolic - unless you want Bully Ray to yell at you, certainly something no-one wants.