×
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

WWE News: Fan from ROH/Bully Ray incident gets SmackDown invite from Kevin Owens

Kevin C. Sullivan
TOP CONTRIBUTOR
News
359   //    27 Jun 2019, 05:47 IST

Kevin Owens
Kevin Owens

What's the story?

Despite the reputation of his on-screen persona, former WWE Universal Champion Kevin Owens is actually a pretty nice guy in real life. He demonstrated this once again after inviting a fan involved in a recent wrestling controversy to last night's SmackDown Live show.

In case you didn't know...

Earlier this month, Ring Of Honor fan Josh Ketch took to Twitter to describe a situation he had been involved in with ROH performer Bully Ray. According to Ketch, after verbally jeering female wrestler Velvet Sky (who is a heel), security escorted him out of his seat and into the backstage area. Things escalated quickly after that when, rather than simply being ejected from the arena, he was confronted and intimidated by Ray - Sky's real-life boyfriend.

While the pair's accounts of the incident itself clearly differ, ROH themselves stated their intentions to conduct an "internal review" of the situation. However, this was back on June 4 and since then, there hasn't been word of an update.

The heart of the matter

Whether it was out of genuine compassion, or just for a love of causing trouble - especially when his old promotion is involved - Owens decided to reach out to Ketch via Twitter. The fan himself revealed the exchange last night, saying the following in a tweet thread:

Those "pretty good" tickets turned out to be four at ringside!

What's next?

Chances are, this is probably the last we'll hear of this particular incident. It appears that, aside from this particular Twitter post, everyone involved has moved on. It certainly shed more light on the behaviour expected of wrestling fans who attend shows and vice versa.

In the meantime though, it's important to remember that will booing the bad guys at a wrestling show is always welcome, make sure what you do say isn't too vitriolic - unless you want Bully Ray to yell at you, certainly something no-one wants.

Tags:
WWE SmackDown Bubba Ray Dudley Kevin Owens
Advertisement
WWE News: Kevin Owens gives his honest opinion on the 'Wild Card Rule'
RELATED STORY
WWE News: Kofi Kingston to address Kevin Owens on SmackDown
RELATED STORY
WWE News: Big segment involving Kevin Owens announced for SmackDown Live
RELATED STORY
Opinion: Kevin Owens' gimmick is following the lines of Randy Orton
RELATED STORY
WWE SmackDown: 5 Reasons why Kevin Owens attacked Kofi Kingston and went heel
RELATED STORY
WWE SmackDown Live: 5 reasons why making Kevin Owens turn heel was a great decision
RELATED STORY
WWE SmackDown Live : 3 possible endings for the 'Kofi Kingston vs Kevin Owens' match
RELATED STORY
WWE News: Kevin Owens suggests interesting way to make WWE great
RELATED STORY
5 reasons why Kevin Owens should continue as a New Day member
RELATED STORY
WWE News: Kofi Kingston, Big E and Xavier Woods address Kevin Owens' shocking betrayal
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us