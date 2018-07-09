WWE News: Fandango injury details confirmed

Fandango suffered a torn labrum

What's the story?

WWE Superstar Fandango took to social media today to seemingly confirm that he'll be out of action for six months due to injury, and WWE have now confirmed more details of the injury, including when the Fashion Police star will go under the knife to repair the injury.

In case you didn't know...

While Fandango hasn't been prominently featured on WWE television for a while, essentially since moving to Raw, he and Tyler Breeze have been appearing at WWE Live events regularly.

The pair hit a resurgence in their career last year when they became the Fashion Police and, while Breezango weren't competing in the ring every week, they became one of WWE's most popular teams with their Fashion Files segment.

Fandango looks to be sidelined for half a year

The injury to Fandango adds to a seemingly ever-growing list of shelved Superstars that includes Ruby Riott, Sami Zayn, Shinsuke Nakamura, Dean Ambrose, Jason Jordan, Randy Orton, Samir Singh and Epico Colon.

Jeff Hardy is also said to be battling through injury although the United States Champion shows no sign of ailment as he continues to compete on SmackDown Live on a weekly basis. Bray Wyatt was also injured in a car crash last week but made a return to action at the Madison Square Garden event just last night.

The heart of the matter

Fandango took to Twitter today to seemingly confirm he won't be in action for approximately six months, and WWE have now confirmed the injury as a shoulder injury.

Seeya guys in 6-? Months 🙏 — Fandango (@WWEFandango) July 8, 2018

WWE tweeted out that the Raw man has suffered a torn labrum that will require surgery to repair, and their official article reports that surgery is scheduled for this Tuesday, but that Fandango's tweet merely "speculated" that he could be out of action for six months.

INJURY UPDATE: @WWEFandango has suffered a Left Labrum tear in his shoulder and will require surgery to fix the issue. https://t.co/TF1TqcfgJB — WWE (@WWE) July 8, 2018

What's next?

Well, I guess we wait and see how the surgery goes for Fandango and hope everything goes well!

Now that we know the nature of the injury, we hope the six-month estimate can be cut down if surgery is successful and Fandango makes a speedy recovery, but the injuries sure are mounting up for WWE.

