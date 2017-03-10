WWE News: Fans asked to pick their dream opponent for The Rock

Are the WWE planning a return for "The Most Electrifying Man in all of Entertainment"?

by deevyamulani News 10 Mar 2017, 18:35 IST

The Rock last fought in the WWE at Wrestlemania 29 in 2013

What’s the story?

WWE legend, The Rock was last part of a legitimate WWE storyline and feud when he lost his WWE Championship to John Cena at Wrestlemania 29. WWE raised fans’ hopes of once again watching the “most electrifying man in all of entertainment” live in the ring when they recently posted a poll on their website asking fans to vote for who they would like The Rock’s opponent to be in the case of a return to the company.

In case you didn’t know...

The Rock made his debut for the erstwhile WWF way back in 1997 under the moniker “Rocky Maivia”. He soon started referring to himself in the third person and subsequently adopted the name “The Rock”. During his long stay with the WWE, The Rock became immensely popular with the fans with his action packed performances in the ring and natural charisma. The eight-time WWE Champion was then given the nickname, “The People’s Champion”, due to his affinity with the fans.

The heart of the matter

The poll posted on the WWE website offered ten contenders for The Rock’s return which included AJ Styles, Brock Lesnar, Roman Reigns, The Undertaker, Triple H, Randy Orton, WWE Universal Champion Goldberg, Intercontinental Champion Dean Ambrose, WWE Champions Bray Wyatt and another option under the blanket term “others”.

The latest results of the poll are as follows:

#1 AJ Styles- 25%

#2 The Undertaker -13%

#3 Goldberg, Roman Reigns, Triple H- 12%

#4 Brock Lesnar- 10%

#5 John Cena- 4%

#6 Dean Ambrose, Bray Wyatt - 2%

What’s next?

AJ Styles goes by the name, The Phenomenal One and a match with the Great One (The Rock) would indeed be a spectacle but looks unlikely in the near future with Styles expected to fight Shane McMahon, an opponent fans would happily see replaced with The Rock, at Wrestlemania 33 this year.

Sportskeeda’s Take

A fight between The Rock and AJ Styles would certainly be a huge draw especially given that AJ Styles refers to himself as the “Face that Runs the Place” on Smackdown, which used to be The Rock’s home turf. A bout between the two fighters would be a huge draw if it ever does happen. The WWE faithful will be hoping that this poll does indeed lead to some results.

send us news tips at fightclub@sportskeeda.com