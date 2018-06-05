WWE News: Fans direct unique chant at Big Cass during match with Daniel Bryan

That has got to sting!

Johny Payne News 05 Jun 2018

Daniel Bryan and Big Cass headlined WWE's house show in Waco, Texas

What’s the story?

The WWE’s recent live event in Waco, Texas was witness to a rather unique chant put forth by the WWE Universe.

Apparently, the fans in attendance at the event referenced former WWE Superstar Enzo Amore during Big Cass’ main-event matchup against Daniel Bryan.

In case you didn’t know…

Big Cass & Enzo Amore performed for the WWE’s NXT brand as a team from 2013 to 2016.

Enzo & Cass were then accorded the main-roster call-up, and performed for the WWE’s RAW brand as a team until they disbanded in mid-2017—which was followed by a feud between the duo that ended abruptly owing to a knee injury sustained by Cass.

The heart of the matter

One ought to note that Enzo Amore was fired from the WWE earlier this year after allegations of sexual assault against the former sent shockwaves throughout the professional wrestling community—with said allegations now having been proven to be false.

Now competing as a singles performer for the WWE’s SmackDown brand, Big Cass returned from his knee injury earlier this year, and has been feuding with Daniel Bryan.

Cass faced Bryan in the headliner of WWE’s SmackDown-branded house show in Waco, Texas (June 2nd, 2018)—in a matchup that saw Bryan defeat Cass.

Cass was noticeably the recipient of a rather interesting chant from the fans in attendance, as they continually chanted the phrase—“We Want Enzo!”—at the 7-footer.

Furthermore, although the aforementioned headliner of the house show in Waco was initially scheduled to be a singles match between Daniel Bryan and The Miz—the latter competed in a Fatal 5-Way Match against United States Champion Jeff Hardy, Samoa Joe, Shelton Benjamin & Shinsuke Nakamura—with Hardy successfully defending his title.

What’s next?

Big Cass is set to face Daniel Bryan in a match at WWE’s Money In The Bank PPV that airs from the Allstate Arena in Rosemont, Illinois on June 17th.

The vast majority of professional wrestling experts believe that Bryan is set to defeat Cass and go over in the feud—with their upcoming Money In The Bank encounter likely marking the end of their feud.

Meanwhile, Enzo Amore is presently busy with his hip-hop career, and much-talked-about pursuits in the entertainment industry seemingly outside the pro-wrestling realm.

Do you feel the fans’ chants hurled at Big Cass were warranted? Sound off in the comments!