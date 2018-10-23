WWE News: Fans React To Dean Ambrose As He Leaves The Arena (Video)

Riju Dasgupta FOLLOW FEATURED COLUMNIST News 1.17K // 23 Oct 2018, 11:41 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Fans were shocked as Ambrose left the arena

What's the story?

This week's episode of WWE RAW was an absolute roller coaster of emotions in every sense of the world. One of the most shocking events that took place this week was Dean Ambrose' shocking heel turn.

As Ambrose left the arena after attacking Seth Rollins, fans were shocked and they gave him a genuine heel reaction. This is a glimpse of how they reacted to RAW's brand new heel.

Ambrose receiving a genuine heel reaction as he left the arena!#Raw #WWE



pic.twitter.com/c8CWcLSWC0 — Cincy Fan Zone (@CincyFanZone) October 23, 2018

In case you didn't know...

Seth Rollins and Dean Ambrose took on Dolph Ziggler and Drew McIntyre in the main event where the RAW Tag Team Championships were on the line.

After a fantastic back and forth contest, Ambrose and Rollins finally picked up a victory and became the RAW Tag Team Champions. And then, in a move that nobody saw coming, Ambrose turned on Rollins and attacked him. Ambrose chucked the newly won championships at Rollins, seemingly disinterested in the title.

The heart of the matter

In a night that was already fraught with surprises, including Roman Reigns relinquishing his championship owing to the fact that he has been suffering from Leukemia, this is the last thing anyone expected.

Therefore, the crowd was red hot at the end of the night and they showered Dean Ambrose with questions as he made his way out of the arena, unanimously asking him 'why'.

It is clear that Ambrose and Rollins will be the next hot feud going forward, over the next few weeks. For the first time in his career, Ambrose will be a lunatic.

I think the video pretty much echoes our own sentiments too.

What's next?

Ambrose should reveal why he turned heel next week. The social media reaction to the turn has been pretty crazy, with people asking why. As shocking as the turn was, I daresay the timing was absolutely perfect.

Do you like heel Dean Ambrose? Let us know in the comments.