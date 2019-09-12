WWE News: Fate of RAW & SmackDown commentary team revealed

Monday Night RAW is about to undergo a major change

The voice of the WWE leaves Monday nights

Michael Cole has been the primary voice of the company for a little over a decade now. However, he's been working side by side legends like Jerry Lawler, Jim Ross, Tazz, and more for well over twenty years.

After ten years with SmackDown, Cole was drafted to RAW in 2008 where he worked play-by-play beside Lawler. Since then, he's been the lead man responsible for some pretty incredible moments in WWE's history, including the iconic moment when Seth Rollins cashed in the Money in the Bank briefcase at WrestleMania, dubbing it the "Heist of the Century" cementing Rollins' moment as an all-time great in Mania history.

Vic Joseph to lead RAW, Michael Cole to SmackDown

With Cole leading Monday nights for a decade now, it would be pretty surprising to see him taken away from the Flagship Brand for any reason. However, that seems to be the case. According to WrestleVotes, it appears that he'll be leaving RAW to move back to SmackDown.

In his place? None other than Vic Joseph. Those of you who are avid WWE Network watchers have surely noticed Joseph's incredible work with NXT UK, 205 Live, and Main Event. He's caught the attention of the WWE Universe as a highly knowledgeable announcer and one that's been able to elicit the correct emotions and responses for the fans to follow on whatever show he's working.

This is great news for Joseph, one of two men that many felt would end up taking over for Cole at some point, the other being Tom Phillips. As far as Phillips goes, he'll more than likely be staying with SmackDown Live while Corey Graves works RAW. With the company moving back to a two-person commentary team in the near future, this will probably be the lineup for the foreseeable future.

