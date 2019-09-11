WWE Rumors: Big changes to Raw and SmackDown announce teams; two-person booth returning

Renee Young, Michael Cole and Corey Graves call the action on Raw

Significant changes will be made to WWE’s commentary teams on both Raw and SmackDown when the blue brand moves to FOX on October 4, according to Wrestle Votes.

It is also being reported that WWE could move away from its three-person announce teams by returning to a two-person booth.

Hearing that significant changes are coming to the commentary teams once the SD to FOX move happens in a few weeks. All shows will be impacted, including RAW. A source has said the return of the 2 man booth is coming. — WrestleVotes (@WrestleVotes) September 11, 2019

WWE’s current commentary situation

Renee Young became the first permanent female commentator in WWE history when she replaced Jonathan Coachman on Raw in August 2018.

Since then, the former backstage interviewer has been a regular presence at the announce desk on Monday nights and at pay-per-views alongside Michael Cole and Corey Graves.

In July, she hit back at critics on social media and admitted that she does not rate her own commentary skills.

“Here’s the truth. I know I’m not great on commentary, but it’s my job. I try to get better each week. People love to tell me how bad I am at it as if I think I’m great at it. So I should just quit? What would that say about me? Not easy to learn a skill on a gigantic global TV show.”

Over on SmackDown, Tom Phillips has been the lead announcer on the blue brand since Mauro Ranallo left his role in March 2017.

Having initially worked alongside JBL and David Otunga, Phillips is now joined by Byron Saxton on a weekly basis on Tuesday nights, while Graves does double-duty by commentating on Raw and SmackDown every week.

In NXT, meanwhile, Ranallo has earned lots of plaudits for his commentary style since becoming the show’s main announcer in June 2017. He is expected to work alongside his usual colour commentators, Beth Phoenix and Nigel McGuinness, when NXT moves to the USA Network on September 18.

