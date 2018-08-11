WWE News: Favourite for Brock Lesnar Vs Roman Reigns at SummerSlam Revealed

Brock Lesnar Vs Roman Reigns is likely to be the main event next weekend at SummerSlam

What's the story?

After releasing their odds for the rest of the card earlier this week, Skybet has now released the odds for the main event of SummerSlam, which will see Brock Lesnar defend his Universal title against Roman Reigns.

In case you didn't know...

As the old saying goes- 'the bookies always win', and the phrase rarely rings truer than when it comes to wrestling.

With the sport being predetermined, a huge swing in odds can often be indicative of an upcoming match result, especially the nearer the match gets.

For example, Brock Lesnar's WrestleMania 34 match with Roman Reigns saw a huge swing in Lesnar's odds during the show itself, and of course, Lesnar would go on to win the bout, despite many fans expecting Reigns to win the title before the show.

The heart of the matter

After not releasing odds for the match initially, British betting company, Skybet, has now released the odds for the Universal title match between Roman Reigns and Brock Lesnar, and they are as follows:

Roman Reigns (1/2)

Brock Lesnar (6/4)

For those who don't understand how odds work, that basically means that if you placed £10 on Roman Reigns, you would win £15, while a £10 bet on Lesnar would win £25, making Reigns the current favorite for the match.

The company has also released odds on how they expect the match to finish, with pinfall (1/5) being the overwhelming favourite.

What's next?

WWE SummerSlam will take place next weekend on August 19th, and the match between Brock Lesnar and Roman Reigns is expected to headline the show.

Odds for the event are likely to fluctuate during the week, and there is every chance that the company will release odds on whether or not there will be a cash-in, and from whom, in the coming days.

