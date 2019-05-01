WWE News: Final competitors confirmed for Women's Money in the Bank Ladder Match

Anirban Banerjee FOLLOW FEATURED WRITER News 111 // 01 May 2019, 07:38 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

The Women's Money in the Bank match has a final list of competitors!

What's the story?

The third edition of the WWE Women's Money in the Bank Ladder Match now has all the competitors confirmed.

The 2019 WWE Money in the Bank pay-per-view is now all set, with all the participants announced for the match. With 2 former Money in the Bank Ladder Match winners included in the lineup, the match appears to be very promising.

On this week's episode of SmackDown Live, the final competitors were confirmed for the WWE Women's Money in the Bank Ladder Match.

In case you didn't know...

The WWE Women's Money in the Bank Ladder Match first took place in 2017. The first-ever winner of the match (after a lot of controversies involving James Ellsworth) was Carmella. Alexa Bliss was the winner of the match last year.

Both women have successfully cashed in the Money in the Bank Briefcase to win the WWE Women's Title they had their eyes set on.

Now, there are a number of WWE Women who are vying for the briefcase, as it offers almost a sure-shot opportunity to anyone who wins the Briefcase a chance to hold the Women's Championship of their choice.

The heart of the matter

This week's WWE confirmed the final two women filling up the WWE Women's Money in the Bank Ladder Match, as Ember Moon and Carmella announced that they would be participating in the match.

Mandy Rose was also confirmed after Sonya Deville generously backed out to offer her the spot. Bayley was the other participant from SmackDown to be competing in the match.

They will be taking on Dana Brooke, Natalya, Naomi, and Alexa Bliss from RAW. Each woman will be working on bringing home the Briefcase for themselves.

Advertisement

What's next?

The Money in the Bank pay-per-view is set to take place on the 19th of May, 2019.

One of the women conspicuously missing from the match after her conflict with WWE is Sasha Banks.

ALSO READ: 6 Controversies WWE faced in April