6 Controversies WWE faced in April (WrestleMania 35 month)

Anirban Banerjee
FEATURED WRITER
Top 5 / Top 10
30 Apr 2019, 18:03 IST

WWE was riddled with controversy in April
WWE was riddled with controversy in April

WWE is the largest wrestling promotion in the world. The lack of competition allows them space to maneuver and make decisions which they otherwise might have avoided. Some of these decisions are extremely controversial, to say the least.

April is WWE's biggest month of wrestling in the year. WrestleMania month is always big for WWE and sees them make several changes as WrestleMania takes place and new Superstars and directions are ironed out for the company's coming year. This year was no exception and saw several decisions made by WWE which raised the eyebrows of the WWE Universe.

When you have such a large fandom, it is difficult to do anything without controversy arising about something or the other. As any WWE faithful will know by now, Vince McMahon and co. are not the type of people who shy away from controversy.

In this article, we will talk about 5 controversies WWE faced in WrestleMania 35 month.

#1 WWE renaming the War Raiders

War Raiders did not have the main roster debut that had been hoped for
War Raiders did not have the main roster debut that had been hoped for

Let's face it, this was one of the most perplexing parts of WWE's April shows.

The War Raiders are the NXT Tag Team Champions down in the WWE developmental territory. However, when they made their debut on RAW, it was with a different name altogether.

The WWE Universe let out a collective gasp when they realized the tag team had been named 'The Viking Experience'.

Sounding more like a Disney Land Roller Coaster than a WWE tag team, the name attracted the ire of WWE fans. The backlash WWE faced for the decision was severe, and possibly more than they had expected.

Soon enough, they were backtracking on the decision and instead changed the name to 'The Viking Raiders'. While it is still not the War Raiders, The Viking Raiders is at least a better name than what the NXT tag team champions almost became.

1 / 6
